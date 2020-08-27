NEWBURYPORT – In 1708, common and undivided lands in Newbury were comprised of four “general pastures.”
These subdivisions were used as communal grounds for livestock and farming by the proprietors. The fourth pasture, located partially in today’s Newbury and Newburyport, has always been known simply as “The Common Pasture.”
On today’s map, the Common Pasture is bounded approximately by Scotland Road, Turkey Hill Road, Hale Street and Low Street. The house at 185 Low St., at the corner of Low Street and Colby Farm Lane, sits in the heart of The Common Pasture and its history has finally been unraveled.
The early house at 185 Low St. is a simple Georgian farmhouse on the outskirts of Newburyport. It is a post-and-beam, two-story, wood-framed structure with a gable roof.
It has a symmetrical foundation, center entrance and a large center brick chimney. The dwelling was originally one-room deep and it appears to have been built in several phases.
While several of the interior and exterior features have been modified over the years, many of the beautiful original features remain, including interior fireboxes and hearths, staircases, moldings, and hand-hewn Georgian-style paneling in multiple rooms.
Complicating the research for this house was the vague and relative descriptions captured in the deeds.
The deeds for land in The Common Pasture described the parcels in general terms such as “the seventh lot in the third division of the fourth common pasture” or the land being in “Owl Swamp” or the “Sheep Pasture.”
Pinpointing the exact location of these descriptions required extensive mapping and discovery. Also, the lots in the general pasture were frequently bought and sold, and combined or divided. Identifying common boundaries and the exact location of the parcels was quite challenging.
Peter Coffin (1667-1746) has been identified as the person who built 185 Low St. about 1735. Coffin, a yeoman, or farmer, owned property in Newbury, Salisbury, Rowley and Gloucester.
In his will of 1741, Peter provided very specific terms about how his estate would be divided among his heirs, including his grandsons and his two married daughters.
While detangling those divisions, a 1748 document described Peter’s original 33-acre parcel at the corner of Low Street and Colby Farm Lane and the “new dwelling house” in such detail that it could be pinpointed with lot lines on a 2020 Google map.
The acreage surrounding the farmhouse changed in size many times and was owned by members of the Little, Atkinson, Pilsbury and Colby families. From 1834 to 1872, Nathaniel Pilsbury and family owned the farmhouse and several surrounding parcels and operated as the “City Milk Farm” and orchards.
The next time you drive past the corner of Low Street and Colby Farm Lane where the Faucher family now lives, take a peek at the early Georgian farmhouse and its magnificent trees. Its simple architectural features and complex history are what make Newburyport so special.
Barb Bailey is a researcher for the Newburyport Preservation Trust. She may be reached at Barb.Bailey03@gmail.com.
