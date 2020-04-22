NBPT@3mph: Washington Street home a Victorian classic

NEWBURYPORT – Newburyport is filled with beautiful examples of Victorian era homes that were built between 1845 and 1900.
Victorian homes are characterized by a variety of manufactured home building materials and designs that replaced handmade elements. Building materials in the United States transitioned from handmade to mass produced as a result of the Industrial Revolution.
The house at 6 Washington St. has many sophisticated examples of Victorian era architectural elements.
Most prominent and striking are the tall, curved windows on the two full-height bays in the front. The siding is “rusticated,” a detailing method where wood is carved and grooved to mimic stone.
The quoins at the corners are also made to look like stone and are set on top of the siding. The entrance features a prominent porch with two molded columns and tall, double, wood doors, each with glass panels.
Finally, the cupola on top of the house is a strong Victorian era feature with its octagonal shape and windows. Together, the house exemplifies the era as a home built by a prosperous merchant of the time.
James B. Fairbanks built 6 Washington St. about 1857. He was a Newburyport merchant working collaboratively with Andrew Paul as a jeweler.
Fairbanks & Paul manufactured and repaired a variety of solid and plated gold items, including thimbles, rings, lockets and chains.
Fairbanks & Paul dissolved their partnership about 1861 and around the same time, Fairbanks sold his property on Washington Street to Albert Currier, who had served as mayor of Newburyport from 1859-60.
The next time you walk around NBPT@3MPH, don’t miss the beautiful Victorian era features of the house at 6 Washington St.
Barb Bailey is a researcher for the Newburyport Preservation Trust. She may be reached at Barb.Bailey03@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.