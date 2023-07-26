NEWBURYPORT — NBPT Cornhole recently announced its third annual Summer Series of fundraising events, each of which benefits a local nonprofit organization.
The NBPT Cornhole Summer Series includes five events, each including a cornhole tournament and other activities. All Summer Series events are open to the general public.
NBPT Cornhole hopes to surpass the $25,000 raised for local nonprofits by the 2022 NBPT Cornhole Summer Series.
The series kicks off Sunday with the third annual Yankee Homecoming Beginner Cornhole Tournament at 11 a.m. at Bartlet Mall.
Part of Yankee Homecoming’s Olde Fashioned Sunday festivities, the family-friendly event is open to casual/backyard cornhole players of all ages.
Since its inception in 2021, this event has featured the best attendance of the series, boasting an average of 50-plus teams. This event benefits Yankee Homecoming by helping to fund activities such as the annual fireworks display. Justine’s Baked Goods will serve food for participants and guests.
Yankee Homecoming festivities will continue Aug. 5 with the third annual Yankee Homecoming Competitive Cornhole Tournament at noon at the outdoor pavilion at the Newburyport Elks Club on Low Street.
This tournament is open to the public and will feature top teams from throughout New England. The event also benefits Yankee Homecoming.
In addition to cornhole, the tournament will feature a live performance from the local band Mostly Young, as well as food from Atrevete, a popular food truck.
The series continues at the Newburyport Elks on Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. as NBPT Cornhole hosts its third annual NYHL Clippers Cornhole Fundraiser.
Along with an adults tournament, this event also features a tournament open to children 14 and under and featuring slightly modified rules to make the game friendly for them.
This event serves as a fundraiser to help Newburyport Youth Hockey League with equipment and ice costs heading into the 2023-24 season.
On Sept. 15 at 6 p.m., NBPT Cornhole will host its first Friday evening outdoor event under the lights at the Elks. It will once again team up with the Merrimack River Watershed Council to host the third annual Save Our River Festival.
In two years, this event has raised more than $5,000 for the council and helped the organization to promote awareness of the combined sewer overflow issue and others facing the Merrimack River.
In addition to cornhole tournaments for beginners and competitive players, this event features educational information from several local organizations, a steinholding competition, food from the Anchors Aweigh pizza truck, a live music performance, and hundreds of raffle prizes donated by local businesses.
