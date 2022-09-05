NEWBURYPORT — The NBPT Docu Fest returns Sept. 16 to 18 with a fully in-person festival, screening documentaries from around the world at the Screening Room and Firehouse Center for the Arts. Films will also be available to stream for one week following the festival.
On opening night, Friday, Sept. 16, the festival will screen "Jack Has a Plan." When Jack, a man with a terminal brain tumor, decides to end his life, his best friend (the filmmaker) agrees to document Jack’s three-year quest, culminating in a permanent going-away party. Sponsored by Death with Dignity, the film will be followed by a question and answer session with panelists including director Bradley Berman and Ben Flax of the Death with Dignity National Center. After the screening, attendees are invited to an after-party at NU Kitchen.
Saturday night’s showcase film is "Deconstructing Karen," a provocative film in which a group of well-meaning white women confront their own role in upholding racism with radical honesty. Emmy Award-winning director Patty Ivins Specht will join for a virtual Q&A following the screening. Loretta will host the after-party.
Sunday night closing film "The House We Lived In" has local ties. Filmmaker Tim O’Donnell is an Amesbury resident. He will be in attendance for the Q&A along with his father Tod, a survivor of traumatic brain injury who is the subject of the documentary. Tim O’Donnell is an award-winning documentary filmmaker whose work has appeared on ESPN, NBC, PBS and at the Sundance Film Festival. His most recent film, “Not a War Story,” opened at No. 1 for all iTunes documentaries and premiered at the Academy of Motion Pictures.
In all, the festival will present 26 films over the weekend, with most of the filmmakers in attendance. Ticket prices for daytime films are $12/$10 for seniors and $20/$18 for Friday and Saturday evening films with reception and after party. To view the entire lineup and purchase tickets, visit www.nbptdocufest.org.
