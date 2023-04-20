NEWBURYPORT — The NBPT Docu Fest will bring the documentary “Dear Memories – A Journey with Magnum Photographer Thomas Hoepker” to the Firehouse Center for the Arts on April 27.
The event begins at 6 p.m. with a reception featuring beer, wine and snacks followed by the screening at 7 p.m. A question-and-answer session takes place after the film. This will be the film’s East Coast premiere.
Famous for his iconic photographs of Muhammad Ali, the 9/11 aftermath and others, Hoepker, now in his 80s, is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
During the pandemic, with the help of his wife, Christine, Hoepker set out to recreate the road trip of the country he took in 1963 that led to his book “Heartland.”
For photography enthusiasts, road-trippers and those whose lives have been affected by loved ones with memory loss, “Dear Memories” is a meditation on chance encounters, keeping a record of your travels, and doing the thing you love.
Tickets are $15/$12 for seniors/students. To purchase tickets, visit EventBrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dear-memories-tickets-605742641547) or the Firehouse Center for the Arts during box office hours.
The Q&A will feature Glenn Ruga, founder of the Social Documentary Network, a web platform for the global community of documentary photographers, and editor of ZEKE: The Magazine of Global Documentary, a print and digital magazine presenting the best stories from the Social Documentary Network.
Joining Ruga will be Eric Luden, who opened Digital Silver Imaging in 2008, one of the premier fine art printing companies in the country.
The Newburyport Documentary Film Festival will be held Sept. 15-17. For more information: www.nbptdocufest.org.
The NBPT Docu Fest can be found at facebook.com/nbptdocufest, Twitter at @nbptfilmfest, Instagram at @nbptdocufest and YouTube at Newburyport Documentary Film Festival.
