NEWBURYPORT – On Wednesday, NCM Hub will host a “Day of Anti-Racism,” in place of what used to be its Annual Independence Celebration. This event has been renamed and transformed, to recognize that when the United States gained independence following the Revolutionary War, not all Americans were free.
This will be the fourth annual event that NCM Hub has put together, dedicated to understanding what freedom means. Originally NCM Hub’s Annual Independence Celebration sought to celebrate the freedoms of the U.S. Constitution, shed light on the “hidden history” of the United States, and bring together residents of Greater Newburyport. While much of the foundation of this event remains the same, NCM Hub is committed to educating the community about what it means to be anti-racist, according to a press release.
This Day of Anti-Racism will include radio and TV programming, community art, interviews, a discussion on anti-racism, and more. Anyone can join the discussion via Zoom, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
Schedule of programs
Listen to a Frederick Douglass speech from 1852 called "What does 4th of July mean to Negroes?" recited by community members Joe Vecchione and Diane Ellyane Klein, on local radio station WJOP 96.3FM at 11 a.m. Immediately following the Douglass speech, a series of protest songs and poetry related to race in America will be played on WJOP from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. After that, Mary Jacobsen’s “The Morning Show” will feature Susan Harvey about race and current events, followed by a live interview with local artists participating in the Black Lives Matter art auction at 2 p.m. on Comcast Channel 8 and streaming on PortMedia YouTube. Another episode of “The Morning Show” will play on WJOP at 3 p.m. about understanding transgender identities.
Anti-racism and community discussion
As a community media organization, NCM Hub has a unique opportunity to demonstrate how important both community and media are in the literacy and activism that exists in our community. NCM Hub’s anti-racism community discussion is open to all members of the community. NCM Hub is encouraging everyone who attends to bring along an “intellectual artifact” – an article, a piece of information about a historical person of color, facts about anti-racism, or anything that will help to educate one another. This discussion will be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 9 and streaming on PortMedia YouTube promptly at 6 p.m. To join this conversation, you must RSVP to receive the Zoom link. Send an email to Jessica Harrington, NCM Hub’s media coordinator, at Jessica@NCMHub.org if you would like to join.
More TV programming
Democracy NOW will play live at 8 a.m. on Comcast Channel 8 “Voice of the People.” Mary Jacobsen’s The Morning Show with Susan Harvey about race and current events will be on Comcast Channel 98 at 4 p.m. At 5 p.m., “Both Sides of the Bar” will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 8, followed by the live discussion at 6 p.m. on anti-racism and discrimination.
