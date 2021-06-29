NEWBURYPORT — Minutes after almost flipping his pickup truck on the Gillis Bridge on Monday night, a local man was arrested on the exit ramp to Merrimac Street and charged with his third drunken-driving offense.
Alfred E. Frizelle Jr. 53, of Prospect Street was arraigned Tuesday in Newburyport District Court and ordered held on $5,000 cash bail.
In addition to driving while under the influence of alcohol, Frizelle was charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. Should Frizelle post bail, Judge Peter Doyle ordered him not to drive until the case against him is over, remain alcohol free and use a SCRAM alcohol monitoring device.
Frizelle is due back in court July 30 for a pretrial hearing.
Salisbury police Sgt. Jeremy Kelley saw Frizelle’s GMC Sierra driving “all over the road” through Salisbury Square and onto Bridge Road about 9 p.m. while heading toward Newburyport, according to Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy.
Kelley followed Frizelle onto the Gillis Bridge (Route 1) and watched as the right two tires drove onto the sidewalk. The maneuver almost sent the truck rolling onto its side, but Frizelle managed to keep it on all four wheels.
Eventually, Kelley followed Frizelle as he got off Route 1 at the Merrimac Street exit and pulled him over. With the assistance of Newburyport police, Kelley began interviewing Frizelle.
Frizelle refused to take field sobriety tests or blow into a blood-alcohol level reader. But he was so unsteady on his feet and slurred his words so much that Kelley was convinced Frizelle was under the influence of alcohol.
Frizelle later admitted he had “three or four drinks” at home and then drove around Salisbury for an unknown reason, according to Kennedy.
Kennedy asked Doyle to hold Frizelle on $10,000 cash bail.
Frizelle’s attorney asked Doyle to release his client on personal recognizance, saying his previous OUI convictions took place in the 1980s and he could not afford to post such a high bail.
