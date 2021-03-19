Nearly $5K raised for Rescue Society

SALISBURY — Of the 31 North Shore businesses that participate in the Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society's donation can fundraiser, Vermette's Market in Amesbury raised the most, providing $728 to support cats in need.
The Rescue Society received close to $5,000 through this fundraiser, which asks merchants to display a can for any donations customers can spare.
In addition to Vermette's, the Rescue Society recognized the top merchant fundraisers.
They are Black Duck in Newburyport, Ovedia Artisan Chocolates in Amesbury, Coastal Green Grocer in Ipswich, West Newbury Food Mart in West Newbury, New England Wine & Spirits in Newburyport, Kelly's True Value in Newburyport, Hungry Traveler in Salisbury, Community Package Store in Hamilton and Atlantic Coast Fence in Amesbury.
Sandy Glansberg, volunteer and event coordinator, said the COVID-19 pandemic affected the organization's usual fundraising goals since many businesses had to limit customers. Some merchants had to limit cash transactions because of COVID-19 concerns.
Glansberg has been recruiting new businesses and hopes to get fundraising back to about $10,000.
Anyone interested in volunteering in any capacity can reach Glansberg at sandy@mrfrs.org.
