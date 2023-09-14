HAVERHILL — The first art show of the 2023-24 academic year opens Tuesday on Northern Essex Community College’s Haverhill campus.
The exhibition, titled “A Field of Lost Hair Ties,” will run until Nov. 3 with an opening reception and artist talk on Thursday at 3 p.m. in the Linda Hummel-Shea ArtSpace.
Artist Sam Modder, a native of Nigeria who lives and works in Tampa, Florida, created a mural made up of digitally manipulated ballpoint pen drawings that follow a Black woman in her nightdress and striped socks in a world made up of only her and her duplicates.
Modder said the work is an allegory for society’s contemporary condition, confronting questions of power, exploitation and resistance, according to a news release.
Modder also said the work is a chapter in an ongoing series in which she presents a subjective Black woman’s fairytale to understand structures of oppression, the release said.
Modder holds two bachelor degrees from Dartmouth College and a master of fine arts in visual arts from Washington University in St. Louis. Her work was recently shown at the Cape Cod Museum of Art and The African American Museum in Dallas.
Modder will serve as an artist in residence at NECC from Sept. 19-22.
The show is presented by NECC’s liberal arts division and the art department. The Linda Hummel-Shea ArtSpace is on the first floor of Bentley Library.
Gallery events are free to the public. The gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
