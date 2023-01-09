HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College is making registering for spring classes easier than ever. On Wednesday, the Office of Enrollment Services is offering a “One and Done” Express Registration Day. Students and prospective students can visit the Behrakis Student Center on the Haverhill Campus anytime between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. The goal is for students and prospective students to enroll in spring classes just by making one stop.
“Express Registration Day offers a convenient way for new and continuing students to register for spring classes without having to wait for an appointment,” says NECC Dean of Enrollment Services, Donna Bertolino. “They can walk in at a time that works best for their schedule. Enrollment and Advising staff will be on hand to answer questions and get students registered quickly.”
Classes for the spring semester begin on Jan. 18. For more information, contact the Office of Enrollment Services by calling 978-556-3700 or emailing enrollmentservices@necc.mass.edu.
