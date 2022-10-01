NEWBURYPORT — Northern Essex Community College business transfer student Rosa Garza has created a stir at her popular food stand, Rosita’s Cocina, which has been a fixture at the Newburyport Farmers’ Market for several Sundays.
Garza, who was born in Mexico and now lives in Newburyport, said she has loved cooking for as long as she can remember.
“When I was 8, I had my first job helping a lady sell tamales. I would make half a peso a day,” she said.
As the years passed, Garza became adept at making the classic dish herself, even learning about how the corn is ground for the masa filling.
She moved to the U.S. in 2007 and briefly attended culinary school before settling into a job as a certified medical interpreter. She enjoyed career stability as the mom of a young son, but her love for sharing authentic Mexican cuisine – and treasured family recipes – couldn’t be contained.
“It was just a hobby then. I would make food for the neighbors. They would always say, ‘You need to sell this,’” Garza said.
Once the seed had been planted, the idea of opening her own food business one day started to take root. Garza decided to enroll in business classes at Northern Essex in fall 2019. Then, when the pandemic began, Garza lost her interpreting job.
“I decided to take the time to reflect,” Garza said. “I knew there was nothing like my [food] product out there. I wanted to show people.”
Shortly after that, Garza started Rosita’s Cocina.
At first, Garza offered cooking classes and catering, and then expanded to a mobile food vendor with the help of some connections she made at Northern Essex.
“I was at a lunch-and-learn event and the speaker had opened numerous restaurants,” she said. “I literally had my permit applications with me and took the opportunity to ask for help.”
Rosita’s Cocina is now a thriving business. On Sundays, she sets up at the Newburyport Farmers’ Market, selling hot and fresh tamales, empanadas, churros and Mexican street corn.
The stand also pops up at other special events and markets throughout the fall. The schedule can be found on her Instagram page. Garza said she is speaking with several local businesses about collaboration ideas while also considering opening her own brick-and-mortar space someday.
Meanwhile, she’s giving back to NECC while still a student: she will host her “lunch and learn” in late October and teach a cooking class to members of the school’s PACE program in November.
Garza said she hopes to continue her education after earning her degree at Northern Essex. She hopes she can be an example to other students of what is possible when you find your passion.
“I started here. I want them to see that anyone can do it,” she said. “I’m walking around the halls just like them, they can do it,” she said.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
