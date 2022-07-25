AMESBURY - Northern Essex Elder Transport was recently selected as a beneficiary of the Stop & Shop Community Bag Program for the month of August.
The Stop & Shop Community Bag Program, which launched in May 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.
NEET was selected as the August beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Stop & Shop located at 100 Macy St., in Amesbury. It will receive a $1 donation every time a $2.50 reusable community bag is purchased there during August, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the "Giving Tag" attached to the bag.
NEET is a nonprofit based in Amesbury and serves 14 communities in the Merrimack Valley. For over 40 years, NEET volunteer drivers have provided over 105,000 trips to medical and other essential appointments.
Transportation is the number one need for seniors, according to NEET. Volunteer drivers are also needed. Learn more about NEET by visiting DRIVEFORNEET.ORG or call them at 978-388-7474.
