NEWBURYPORT — Dori Sawyer, administrator of Northern Essex Elder Transport, appears on “The Morning Show” on Thursday.
NEET is a nonprofit volunteer driver program serving seniors in 14 communities in the Merrimack Valley. Since the program began in 1981, NEET’s volunteer drivers have driven more than million miles.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Sawyer about NEET’s mission of providing curb-to-curb, nonlift transportation for seniors to local and out-of-town medical appointments when other means are unavailable or unaffordable.
Sawyer will discuss how the need for NEET’s services has expanded greatly. Her goal is to recruit new volunteers, and to reach out to people who may be eligible for rides but be unaware of the services.
Volunteer driver Greg Jablonski will accompany Sawyer to talk about what makes driving for NEET enjoyable and gratifying. Volunteers are reimbursed 55 cents per mile and provided with free supplemental insurance.
For more information, visit www.driveforNEET.org.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
