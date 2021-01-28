NEF announces new board members    

The Newburyport Education Foundation has named Mariana Lynch and Ray Felts to its board of directors.
Lynch is an experienced sales and marketing professional employed by Port City Payments. She has two children in the Newburyport public schools, a freshman and an 8th grader. She has previously volunteered for the NEF Lighthouse Auction, and was an instrumental force helping to bring the 2020 NEF Golf Open to fruition in September.
“I am thrilled to join the board of the NEF. I look forward to gaining a better understanding of the needs and challenges of our schools, and am excited to contribute in any way I can to help move the district forward.” said Lynch in a press release.
Felts is employed by Google, where he runs a sales team focused on Chrome Enterprise. He has three daughters in the district – one at the high school, one at the Nock and one at the Molin. In addition to the NEF, Felts is on the board of the Newburyport Girls Basketball Association.
Felts said, "I’m excited to join the NEF board. This is my chance to give back to our community and to contribute to public education, which has provided so much to my family.”
Carrie O’Donnell, executive director of the foundation, said, “The NEF is so lucky to have both Ray and Mariana on our Board. Newburyport’s students will certainly benefit from their enthusiasm and dedication to education.”
The NEF Board of Directors also includes Barb Bailey, Angela Bik, Kenneth Cole, Nick DeKanter, Kristine Enes, Ray Felts, Sean Gallagher, Colleen Guillou, Cindy Johnson, Lisa Langis, David Marroncelli, Matt McCann, Allie Morris, Nicole Nadeau, Erin Osinski, Christen Page, Deb Pare, Kathleen Petrie, Sean Reardon, Owen Roberts, Kristen Spinney, Rosie Turgeon, Andrea Weetman and Andrew Wulf.
