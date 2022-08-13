NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Education Foundation recently announced that Stephen D’Ambrosio has been selected for one of two student representative positions on its board of directors.
D’Ambrosio was named as the Class of 2024 student representative and will join rising senior Olivia Hansen, the Class of 2023 student representative. D’Ambrosio will start his two-year term immediately.
“Peter’s energy and enthusiasm for the mission of the NEF impressed us so much during his interviews and we are thrilled to welcome him,” President Andrea Weetman said. “Our two student representatives bring important perspectives to our board, and we look forward to Peter’s contributions.”
Multiple applications were received and D’Ambrosio was selected based on not only his resume and energy, but his strong understanding of the history and impact of the organization, according to officials.
D’Ambrosio is a three-sport varsity athlete who participates in cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track. He is a member of the Investment Club and has taken advantage of the dual enrollment offerings, both funded by the foundation. As well as being active in the community, D’Ambrosio spends his summers working as a Salisbury Beach lifeguard.
In addition to D’Ambrosio, other members of the board of directors are Barb Bailey, Brian Callahan, Nick DeKanter, Kristine Enes, Ray Felts, Sean Gallagher, Olivia Hansen, LisaMarie Ippolito, Cindy Johnson, Lisa Langis, Mariana Lynch, David Marroncelli, Matt McCann, Allie, Morris, Nicole Nadeau, Brian Nickerson, Carrie O’Donnell, Deb Pare, Kathleen Petrie, Aaron Smith, Kristin Spinney, Rosie Turgeon, Weetman and Andrew Wulf.
