NEWBURYPORT — Local students should have a very good year after the Newburyport Education Foundation’s board of directors decided unanimously to commit $314,000 to the city’s public schools.
Executive Director Carrie O’Donnell said her nonprofit organization is dedicated to generating financial resources and involving the community in enhancing local schools, adding that the sheer number of people willing to get involved has enabled the foundation to be as successful as it has been for almost 20 years.
“We are so fortunate to live in a community where the businesses and the parents are so invested in education and are willing to trust us and know that we’re going to do good for the students here,” she said.
O’Donnell said roughly $97,000 of the money will be spent to fund the second phase of the high school’s integrated arts program, which will see the school’s basement redesigned to create a multimedia, integrated arts laboratory.
The new arts lab is expected to provide students with the skills to explore and communicate through music, art, videography and theater. It would include engineering, music technology, sound engineering, industry design and engineering equipment.
“We’re going to provide a cutting-edge arts space there that will better reflect what our students can do in the real world,” O’Donnell said. “We’ll also be giving them new technology while we’re helping with the redesign in the basement.”
The high school’s technology club rebuilds computers for its building and NEF will provide funding that will let the club bring its talents to Nock Middle School to upgrade the 3D-printing computers with mice, keyboards and monitors.
“We will have high school kids going back to the middle school and rebuilding the computers there,” O’Donnell said.
Mayor Sean Reardon, a former NEF board member, said the organization is filled with dedicated and talented volunteers.
“They do a lot of great things. They have had a great influx of donations over the past few years, they put the money to good use and they are easy to work with,” he said.
O’Donnell said she is “very excited” to see the new spending roll out over the next year.
“That meeting where we vote on the budget is so exciting because we get to see how all of our hard work will benefit the kids,” she said. That’s when it all comes together for the members that donate their time and for the businesses and people that donate their money to us. It is the coolest thing and we all clap when the budget passes.”
NEF will also fund four interactive panels at the Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School playground that will allow students to interact during recess.
More money will be going to Newburyport High School to help host the International Robotic Sailing Regatta this year with NEF picking up the tab for rental fees, dinners, materials, awards and T-shirts at Camp Bauercrest in Amesbury.
NEF will also continue to support the high school’s Investment Club, and the Advanced Studies Dual Enrollment program with Endicott College.
