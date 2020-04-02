NEF Chromebooks become crucial during shutdown

When the Newburyport Education Foundation funded Chromebooks to be used throughout the district, no one could have imagined just how important these devices would become.
Shortly after the closure due to COVID-19, the district dispatched Chromebooks to students who needed them.
How were they so prepared? Newburyport High School Principal Andy Wulf explained that the Instructional Leadership Team considered a “What if …” scenario on how to continue learning if schools had to close.
Twenty-four hours after the announcement, the high school began distributing Chromebooks to students. Soon after, teachers provided learning opportunities, but more importantly, most were there to make sure their students’ emotional well-being was at the forefront.
More impressive than the district’s readiness was the teacher response. Our teachers, on top of hunkering down their own households, were instantly thrust into virtual learning. For many, this meant immersing themselves in new platforms and technology while making students feel comfortable and at ease.
An emotional friend told me of listening to her daughter’s fourth-grade class talk to each other via Zoom. Mrs. Day was one of the first to bring her classroom together virtually.
To her surprise, 18 of her 22 students joined, their 10-year-old faces appearing in tiny squares like the Brady Bunch. Initially, she didn’t have the kids mute their computers, allowing the online chaos to comfort them.
She then asked simple questions so they could acclimate to their new way of connecting like if they were still in their pajamas, what they liked and didn’t like about being home. And what they missed.
Bresnahan Principal Amy Sullivan used Facebook Live to read bedtime stories to her students each night and offered students optional projects, comforting them with a nightly structure.
Nock Principal Lisa Furlong emphasized the importance of student voices coming in. Some are using Flipgrid, a website that allows teachers to facilitate video discussions with creativity.
They shared Oliver’s answer to the question, “What have you been doing?” on their Twitter page. His creative camera angles and humor are a reminder that learning comes in different ways even when you’re not in your classroom.
As our district pulls together during this uncertain time, I take pride in its preparedness. The importance of technology and engaged teachers has never has been more apparent. Anyone that has donated or volunteered for our organization… this is because of you. If your child is in need of a Chromebook, please contact your school’s principal.
The Newburyport Education Foundation (NEF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission to generate financial resources and community involvement to enhance education in Newburyport Public Schools. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, volunteer opportunities or learning more about the work we do, visit www.newburyportef.org.
Carrie O’Donnell is executive director of the foundation.
