NEF, community work to create literacy opportunities

Picture the first day of school in September 2019. Yellow lines freshly repainted on streets, crossing guards smiling from sidewalks, bus stops of students excited for a new grade. Who could ever have imagined what this school year would bring?
With one day of planning for our administration and teaching staff on Friday, March 13, schooling was instantly remote due to the COVID-19 pandemic – initially for two weeks, and then for the rest of the academic year.
Chromebooks, Zoom, Google Classroom – while the resources available for online learning are many, they are a challenging substitute for classroom learning with a supportive teacher, particularly for younger students.
When it became apparent that remote learning would continue past the initial two weeks, teachers and administrators conceptualized a literacy initiative based upon a physical book mailed to each student in grades K-8, and approached the Newburyport Education Foundation for funding.
“We approved the funding request and were immediately supported by large donations from both the Newburyport Elementary PTO and the Institution for Savings," said Carrie O’Donnell, executive director of NEF. “We also had parents and community members step up to donate, so it really was an incredible effort to support the learning of our students and our local bookstore Jabberwocky.”
Assistant Superintendent Angela Bik said, “Mailing the books to students was a way for us to reach out to create a stronger sense of community during the school closure. The books became the common thread for remote learning units, creating a physical connection for students and teachers during a time when it was needed most.”
A total of 1,670 books were mailed to 1,495 students. The book titles were selected by the teachers and, with the exception of Grade 5, all of the books were integrated into remote learning.
Unfortunately, the book Grade 5 had selected was not available from the publisher. Instead, they chose a book to use for summer reading, which will be integrated into classes in the fall.
While the schools owned some copies of the selected texts, most were purchased through Jabberwocky Bookshop in Newburyport. Students met virtually in small reading groups with teachers throughout the remainder of the school year.
Emily Masiello felt that her third-grader loved his book, "The One and Only Ivan.”
“It challenged him to read something out of his comfort zone, in the best way,” she said. “It was a chance for him to connect and read with us daily. His assignments made him dig deeper into the meaning of the book.”
Monica Marino, who has two daughters in the district, felt it was a very impactful addition to remote learning.
“My fourth-grader was thrilled to read the same book as her classmates, just like she would at school. Her teacher provided excellent support and my daughter looked forward to their weekly meetings,” Marino said. “It’s great for the students to have a shared experience with a book going into fifth grade. Our eighth-grader is pleased to have read "Romeo and Juliet" with her class, and was happy to have a paper copy of the book to write in and take notes on during instruction. The paper book was a welcome respite from digital learning.”
The NEF sincerely applauds the efforts of teachers, administrators, students and parents. This has been a year like no other, and we are thankful for your commitment to educating all of our students.
For more information, visit www.newburyportef.org.
Andrea Weetman is a member of the board of directors for the Newburyport Education Foundation.
