NEF elects next president, student representative

NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Education Foundation announced this week that Andrea Weetman has been voted president-elect of the charitable organization that supports local schools.
Weetman will succeed current President Jed Petty, who has been leading the organization for three years. Her term begins Jan. 1.
Weetman has been involved with the NEF since 2015, when she began volunteering for its flagship fundraiser, the Lighthouse Auction.
Understanding the importance the auction has on the organization’s financial success, she co-chaired it in 2018 and 2019 and under her leadership, the event broke records for money raised, according to a press release.
Weetman played a key role in planning the Career Expo at Newburyport High School in which sophomores spend time with business leaders who talk about their professions with the hope of sparking students’ interests in their prospective fields. She also spent the last year working on the NEF’s development committee.
“In my time on the NEF board, I have seen just how many ways the work that we do impacts the students who attend the Newburyport Public Schools,” Weetman said in the release. “As a parent of two children in the district and a strong believer in public education, I am pleased to have the opportunity to expand the scope of my commitment to our schools and our community.”
Weetman is a principal/owner of the Atlantic Group, an executive search firm, and has a background in corporate human resources in investment banking and professional services.
Carrie O’Donnell, executive director of the NEF, said, “Andrea’s enthusiasm and passion for our organization are unparalleled. Almost daily, she reaches out to me with ideas that propel us. We are incredibly lucky to have someone as strategic and driven as Andrea lead our organization.”
The NEF also announced that rising Newburyport High junior Owen Roberts has been selected for one of two student representative positions on its board of directors. The foundation selected Roberts based on his leadership, clear ability to express his opinion among peers and school leaders, and his strong social media skills, the release said.
“Owen had everything we were looking for in a student representative,” O’Donnell said. “His understanding and appreciation of all the NEF has done for his education and his ability to share our mission with his peers make him a strong voice in the school for us. Similarly, we know that Owen will use his voice on our board to help guide our organization over the next two years.”
In addition to being a class historian, Roberts is on the student council, is a member of the Essential Partners program, and runs the class Instagram page. He is a strong student and is a member of the cross-country, basketball and baseball teams. He is also a member of the NEF-funded group Poetry Soup.
Other members of the board of directors are Barb Bailey, Angela Bik, Alex Coir, Kenneth Cole, Nick DeKanter, Kristine Enes, Sean Gallagher, Colleen Guillou, Cindy Johnson, Lisa Langis, David Marroncelli, Matt McCann, Allie Morris, Nicole Nadeau, Carrie O’Donnell, Erin Osinski, Christen Page, Deb Pare, Kathleen Petrie, Jed Petty, Sean Reardon, Julia Schactman, Christopher Skiba, Kristin Spinney, Rosemary Turgeon and Andrew Wulf.
For more on the foundation: www.newburyportef.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.