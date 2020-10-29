NEF hosts annual Lighthouse Auction

NEWBURYPORT — As volunteers tackle a list of unforeseen requests brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Newburyport Education Foundation is counting on the community to participate in its annual auction and help pay for the needs of students and teachers across the school district.
The Lighthouse Auction, presented by the Institution for Savings, will open virtually Sunday at 9 a.m. Participants can keep an eye on their favorite items all week with the highest bidders officially declared winners Nov. 7 at 9 p.m.
NEF Executive Director Carrie O’Donnell said this year’s auction is more important than ever because of the pandemic’s impact.
At Newburyport High School, for example, the foundation purchased 60 document cameras totaling $12,000, enabling teachers “to rapidly adapt curricula to a virtual environment while also better connecting with their students remotely,” O’Donnell said.
As part of the hybrid learning model, students attend in-person classes two days a week and learn remotely the other three school days, unless they have opted for a fully remote learning model. These high-definition cameras allow teachers to livestream classes for students learning remotely each day.
The organization has funded a wide range of COVID-related supplies, including individual whiteboards for students in the Remote Learning Academy and additional computer monitors for teachers, who may need more screen space for remote learning.
With the help of anonymous donors, the foundation purchased 57 Chromebooks for students “with extreme need” throughout the district, O’Donnell said.
Each year, the foundation sets aside a $25,000 budget for teachers to apply for partnership grants that allow them to improve their curriculum.
This year’s partnership grant program has been doubled, making the budget $50,000, “in realizing that teachers might need more help this year,” O’Donnell said.
The foundation has partnered with the Newburyport Literary Festival to purchase copies of the book “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson for each high school student.
“This past spring brought to light the need for important discussions in our school community around racism and inequality,” O’Donnell said.
All books were purchased through Jabberwocky Bookshop in Newburyport and the hope is to encourage a communitywide reading of the story with the help of the Literary Festival and the Anti-Defamation League.
Kristine Enes, the auction co-chair along with Nicole Nadeau, highlighted some of the auction items, including a painting by local artist Ron Emmerling, a Mirror exercise system donated by the sixth grade, and a Mexican dinner for 10 prepared and served by foundation board member and former School Committee member Nick deKanter.
The bidding format is mobile and allows a person to set their maximum bid. So if someone else places a counterbid on an item, the system can make bids on behalf of that first person in preset increments up to that person’s chosen maximum bid.
For those who don’t want to bid on items, there are VIP packages that feature a gray velour blanket embroidered with “NEF” in the corner, a bottle of wine and Lindt chocolates. There are two “Platinum Viewing Packages” — one with a cocktail theme and one with a brunch theme. These are “buy it now” items, so no bidding is required.
Also, M.K. Benatti Jewelers owners Matt and Karyn Khatib donated $3,500, $1,000 and $500 shopping sprees to their store, which people can enter a raffle to win.
For more on the auction or the foundation’s work, visit www.newburyportef.org/auction-date.
