NEF picks Olivia Hansen as student representative    

NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Education Foundation (NEF) recently selected Olivia Hansen, a member of the Newburyport High School Class of 2023, as one of two student representatives on the foundation's Board of Directors.
Hansen was named as her class student representative and joins rising senior Owen Roberts, the Class of 2022 student representative. Hansen will start her two-year term immediately.
“From the first moment we spoke with her, it was evident that Olivia had a very sincere passion for the mission of our organization," said Andrea Weetman, NEF president, in a statement. “We are very excited to welcome her to our board and look forward to the impact she will have on our organization.”
The NEF selected Hansen based on her commitment to her community through service, her understanding of the history and impact of the NEF, her participation in the arts, involvement in the Dual Enrollment program, and the belief she has skills that will compliment the strengths of the other student representative.
In addition to having a strong academic resume, Hansen volunteers as a summer camp counselor at Theater in the Open, teaching children about art, theater, and dance. She is also a volunteer choir assistant at Greater Newburyport Children’s Chorus. Her extracurricular activities include being a member of Greater Port Sound chorus and being a piano teacher. She also is working toward her associate’s degree in biology through NHS's Dual Enrollment Program, a program the NEF partially funds.
In addition to Hansen, members of the NEF Board of Directors include: Barb Bailey, Kenneth Cole, Nick DeKanter, Kristine Enes, Ray Felts, Sean Gallagher, Colleen Guillou, LisaMarie Ippolito, Cindy Johnson, Lisa Langis, Mariana Lynch, David Marroncelli, Matt McCann, Allie Morris, Nicole Nadeau, Carrie O’Donnell, Dep Pare, Kathleen Petrie, Sean Reardon, Owen Roberts, Kristin Spinney, Rosemary Turgeon, Andrea Weetman and Andrew Wulf.
For more about the non-profit foundation: www.newburyportef.org.
