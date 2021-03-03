NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Education Foundation (NEF) is seeking nominations of individuals, organizations and companies for its three annual awards: The Excellence in Education “Ed” Award; the Cindy Johnson Volunteer Award; and the Business Partner Award.
The award for Excellence in Education was created in 2004 and honors Ed Molin, who contributed to the quality of the city’s public schools through many projects and donations. It is called the Ed Award to recognize education and "Ed" for Edward Molin. This award is given annually to an individual or organization whose leadership, acts, and support have raised the level of excellence in the city’s public schools. Last year’s recipient, Jeff Gray, has been an integral part of the NEF as a volunteer, board member and multiyear president and is responsible for bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars into the organization.
The Cindy Johnson Volunteer Award was created in 2016 and is presented annually to an individual who has given an extraordinary number of hours, effort and support to NEF, just as the award’s namesake, Cindy Johnson, has done. The 2019 recipient, Tim Fountain, has been a staple at the NEF Lighthouse Auction and various other events for at least eight years. He has volunteered as a bartender, technology guru, and the emcee for two years.
The Business Partner Award is presented to a company that has made noteworthy contributions to the foundation and public schools. The 2019 winner, Bradford & Bigelow, embodies what it means to be a true partner and public school champion. The firm has been an integral part of the success of the school system's summer literacy program since 2017, partnering with NEF by donating supplies and manpower to ship books to participants in the program to slow summer reading loss.
Nominations for the awards can be made online at www.newburyportef.org/nef-awards (go to the What We Do tab — Tributes — NEF Awards) and will be accepted through April 3.
For more information, email info@newburyportef.org or call 978-463-7893. Winners will be announced in mid-April and celebrated at the NEF Awards Night, date and location to be determined.
