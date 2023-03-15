NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Education Foundation seeks nominations of individuals, organizations and companies for its three annual awards:
The Excellence in Education “Ed” Award, the Cindy Johnson Volunteer Award and the Business Partner Award.
The Excellence in Education “Ed” Award was created in 2004 and is given annually to an individual or organization whose leadership, acts and support of NEF have raised the level of excellence in the city’s public schools.
Previous honorees are: 2022, Angela Bik; 2021, Ryan Smith; 2020, Jeff Gray; 2019, Jay Iannini; 2018, Megan Ashe; 2017, Ray Nippes; 2016, John Elwell; 2015, Art Currier; 2014, Rob Ouellette; 2013, Claude and Laura Elias; 2012, Richard Eaton; 2011, Carl Beal and the Newburyport High School Class of 1953; 2010, Jim Stehlin; 2009, Penny Lazarus; 2008, the Newburyport High School Alumni Association; 2007, George Cashman and all school volunteers; 2006, Trustees of the Institution for Savings; 2005, Michael Strem and Robert McLellan; and 2004, Edward Molin.
The Cindy Johnson Volunteer Award was created in 2016 and is presented annually to an individual who has given an extraordinary number of hours, effort and support to NEF, just as the award’s namesake, Cindy Johnson, has done.
Previous recipients are: 2022, Greg Coir and Scott Cuticchia; 2021, Kacey Oreal; 2020, Tim Fountain; 2019, Sue-Ellen Lamb; 2018, BlakeLee Greene; 2017, Tuna Sava; and 2016, Cindy Johnson.
The Business Partner Award is presented to a company that has made noteworthy contributions to Newburyport Public Schools and NEF.
Previous recipients are: 2022, Newburyport Area Industrial Development Corporation and Foundation; 2021, Institution for Savings; 2020, Bradford & Bigelow/John Galligan; 2019, New England Development; 2018 Matter Communications/Scott Signore; and 2017, M.K. Benatti Jewelers/Matt and Karyn Khatib.
Nominations for the three awards can be made online at www.newburyportef.org>Get Involved>Honor and will be accepted through April 1. For more information, email info@newburyportef.org. Winners will be announced in mid-April and celebrated at the NEF Awards Night in June.
The Newburyport Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission to generate financial resources and community involvement to enhance education in Newburyport's public schools.
For more information about sponsorship opportunities, volunteer opportunities or the organization's work, visit www.newburyportef.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.