NEWBURYPORT — Four volunteers will be recognized for helping local students when the Newburyport Education Foundation hosts its annual NEF Awards Night.
Executive Director Carrie O’Donnell said the event June 6 will give her nonprofit organization a chance to honor those who have elevated education in the city. Three awards will be presented.
“We’re celebrating the people in our community who make things happen for the NEF and our public schools,” she said.
NEF Awards Night take places at The Deck restaurant at 179 Bridge Road in Salisbury from 6 to 8:30.
Former NEF President Jed Petty will receive the Excellence in Education “Ed” Award for his many years of running board meetings and speaking at events.
“The years and time commitment that Jed has given the NEF have resulted in thousands of dollars going into the Newburyport public school system,” O’Donnell said. “Even after he stepped down as president, he continues to help Newburyport students by volunteering.”
Petty is a retired investment professional and has coached the NEF-funded Investment Club at Newburyport High School.
He said the club gives students control of roughly $10,000 from the NEF endowment to invest at their discretion.
“They get to manage this money and put their ideas into practice. I also serve on the oversight board that oversees the Investment Club and they tell us their ideas and what they would like to do,” he said. “We provide them with feedback and ask them some questions. We also challenge and support them as they are putting their ideas into practice.”
O’Donnell said the club is the only one of its kind in the state to use actual money.
“These kids are actually trading the NEF endowment,” she said. “The kids ultimately make the decisions but people like Jed help guide their decision-making.”
Petty said he is “humbled and grateful” to receive the “Ed” Award, named after an old friend – late Mayor Edward G. Molin.
“It’s an honor to be given an award that is named after Ed. He was a great servant of Newburyport,” Petty said.
Kevin Gasiorowski of Appleton Eye Associates will receive the NEF Business Partner Award for sponsoring events and being a key supporter of the annual NEF Open Golf Tournament.
“Appleton has been one of those companies that has been consistently helping the NEF ever since it was founded (in 2001),” O’Donnell said. “Kevin was one of those people who got the NEF off the ground.”
Alicia Stephenson and Kate Newman will receive the Cindy Johnson Volunteer Award. The award is presented each year to a person or people who have given an extraordinary amount of time, support and effort to the organization, just as its namesake, longtime volunteer Cindy Johnson, has done.
Stephenson will be honored for her many years of drafting annual reports for NEF while Newman will be recognized as an integral part of the annual NEF Lighthouse Auction.
“Those two women are both completely outstanding and we all agreed that they both should be honored,” O’Donnell said.
The event is open to the community. O’Donnell said the 2020 award winners – Jeff Gray, John Galligan and Tim Fountain – will be recognized because there was not in-person awards ceremony during the pandemic.
For more information, go to www.newburyportef.org/nef-awards-event/.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
