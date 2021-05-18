NEF to present 3 annual awards

NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Education Foundation recently announced Ryan Smith, the Institution for Savings and Kacey Oreal are 2021 NEF Award winners.
“The Newburyport Education Foundation has an increasingly meaningful impact on our city's public schools every year, and we could not accomplish this without the partnership with these honorees,” President Andrea Weetman said in a press release. “We are so grateful for their commitment to our mission, and we look forward to honoring Ryan Smith, the Institution for Savings and Kacey Oreal for their many years of contributions.”
Smith was honored with the Excellence in Education "Ed" Award, given each year to someone whose leadership, acts and support have raised the level of excellence in the city's public schools.
Smith is widely recognized for volunteering his time to improve Newburyport schools and the city as a whole. He has been an integral part of the NEF’s success in many capacities, working behind the scenes while giving others credit, according to the release.
For years, Smith has managed the organization's quasi endowment on a pro bono basis. He and his company, LPL Financial, have been major sponsors of the NEF Golf Open, donated to the annual auction, and he has attended many NEF events.
Smith is a member of the Rotary Club of Newburyport and has been crucial in matching funding to support NEF's Preventing Summer Reading Loss Program, which subsidizes books for at-risk students.
He has been a youth soccer coach for many years, mentoring hundreds of boys in town far beyond the soccer field. He is also the community liaison for the Interact Club, a volunteer organization at Newburyport High School that volunteers at the auction and is critical to its success.
The Institution for Savings was chosen to receive the Business Partner Award to honor a company that has made noteworthy contributions to the foundation and Newburyport Public Schools.
Since the NEF’s inception, the Institution for Savings has donated more than $1 million to the foundation's efforts. The districtwide impact of this partnership is immeasurable, according to Weetman.
Notably, grants received from the bank have resulted in the renovation of the high school auditorium, transformation of the high school and Nock Middle School libraries, updated science labs and a new STEM lab at the Nock/Molin, and donations to name the gym and the auditorium at Bresnahan School. The bank also made significant donations to renovate World War Memorial Stadium and the track at Fuller Field.
The Institution for Savings has been the presenting sponsor for the annual Lighthouse Auction, a high-level sponsor for many NEF Open Golf Tournaments and Monte Carlo nights, and is one of the first to help out when unexpected needs come up, according to the release.
When the schools first went into lockdown due to COVID-19, the NEF received an unplanned $20,000 request to purchase and deliver books to students at home. Bank officials saw the NEF's Facebook post and contacted the organization within minutes to kick off a successful fundraising campaign with a $5,000 donation.
Oreal will be honored with the Cindy Johnson Volunteer Award, given to a person for providing many volunteer hours to support the foundation.
Oreal was a critical member of the Lighthouse Auction committee for many years, leading the class basket donation effort, an important component of the auction’s fundraising total.
Class baskets became the heart and soul of the auction under her leadership and creativity, according to the release. Her detail orientation and focused communication effort yielded creative gift basket donations in all grades.
In addition, Oreal spent a lot of time on the online auction software, another critical function of the auction.
The NEF Awards Night is scheduled for June 8 at The Deck.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the event will not be open to the public as in years past.
