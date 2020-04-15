NEFCares drive shows support for Anna Jaques

NEWBURYPORT – To rally support from the community, the Newburyport Education Foundation has launched NEF Cares to support workers at Anna Jaques Hospital.
Carrie O’Donnell, executive director of NEF, said the foundation has partnered with Anna Jaques and asks community members of any age to say thank you to hospital workers by sending a small poster-sized drawing, card or letter to AJH Community Health Foundation, 18 Highland Ave., Newburyport MA 01950.
For those who want to drop off the items, 18 High Ave. is across the street from the hospital and will have a dropbo x available.
O’Donnell said these cards and greetings will be posted around the hospital for employees to see.
Before mailing it, post a photo on social media and tag #NEFCares for everyone to see.
“Let’s show our hospital workers how much we appreciate them,” O’Donnell said in an email.
For more ways to support Anna Jaques, visit https://www.ajh.org/support.
