It’s fall and many of us are back to school — though in a way we have never been before.
Newburyport has weathered the pandemic by banding together in support of our neighbors, families and friends. We are proud to be part of an organization that was ready and willing to help.
When the crisis hit, the Newburyport Education Foundation (NEF) was able to work with school administrators to prioritize unforeseen needs and requests — funding the spring literacy initiative that got a book into the hand of every student in prekindergarten through eighth grade; ensuring all students had technology available and that repairs and replacements were funded; and sending out welcome packages to all incoming kindergartners that included a T-shirt and cards to use for math games while learning remotely.
2020 has presented some great challenges for many people, families, corporations and nonprofits alike. The Newburyport Education Foundation is no different. Having had to cancel and reimagine fundraising events, along with shifting funding priorities, these are unchartered waters.
To continue the NEF’s ability to fund current and ongoing school needs across the district, we are excited to announce that the NEF’s flagship fundraising event — the annual Lighthouse Auction presented by the Institution for Savings — has been reimagined and will go on virtually!
Auction co-Chairs Nicole Nadeau and Kristine Enes have themed the auction, “At home. Together. Striving for Excellence,” apropos, considering the circumstances.
“This year’s auction planning is drastically different from years past, but Kristine and I love a challenge. Finding unique ways to present an interactive and engaging event virtually is something that a lot of organizations are facing right now,” Nadeau said. “Keep your eyes open for details on our VIP gift bags and platinum viewing packages that include everything you need to amplify your bidding experience — whenever and however that is during the seven-day online auction.”
The auction will pivot from an in-person, large evening celebration to a virtual weeklong online event beginning Nov. 1 and ending Nov. 7. Funds raised at the auction will support 2021 initiatives in the Newburyport Public Schools, which include: supporting remote learning with technology and asset needs throughout the district; the Merrimack River research stations, part of a new environmental field studies class at Newburyport High School that will monitor and research pollution in the Merrimack River and Plum Island salt marsh; and continuing to support the districtwide STEM initiatives K-12, which includes the purchase of a new bridge testing machine that Nock/Molin students will use to design and construct bridges using CAD and 3-D printers.
Longtime NEF supporters Matt and Karyn Khatib, owners of M.K. Benatti Jewelers, are once again anchoring the auction with an amazing raffle. The prizes are three shopping sprees for $3,500, $1,000 and $500. Tickets are $20 or three for $50, and the winners will be drawn on Nov. 7.
“It’s important for the community to understand that the Newburyport Public School District relies on the NEF’s supplemental funding to close the gap in spending per student," Enes said. "That number is directly correlated to their future successes, and our budget alone will not get us there. Educational needs don’t pause for a pandemic. We’re looking forward to seeing the community rally around the NEF and our reimagined auction!”
Special thanks to our presenting sponsor, Institution for Savings. Our other generous sponsors to date include: UFP Technologies, Matter Communications, Eastern Bank, Walmart Foundation, Liberty Law, American Renaissance Painting, Johnson O’Connor Feron & Carucci LLP, Iron Tree and Helium Design.
The Lighthouse Auction will take place virtually from Nov. 1-7. To view online auction items, purchase raffle tickets, host a house party or buy a VIP gift bag, please visit www.NewburyportEF.org.
The Newburyport Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission to generate financial resources and community involvement to enhance education in Newburyport Public Schools. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, volunteer opportunities or learning more about the work we do, visit www.newburyportef.org.
Kristine Enes and Nicole Nadeau are Newburyport Education Foundation board members and co-chairs of the Lighthouse Auction.
