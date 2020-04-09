WEST NEWBURY — The West Newbury Neighborhood Coalition, a group of residents who two years ago successfully defeated plans for a large-scale solar project on 73 acres off Coffin Street, has reconstituted in what they say is an effort to tamp down the scale and scope of a Chapter 40B housing development proposed for the same site.
MassHousing notified selectmen it received an application for consideration from Cottage Advisors, the same company that developed The Cottages at River Hill on Follansbee Lane and The Cottages at Drakes Landing behind the American Legion.
Town officials and residents have until June 18 to submit concerns and comments about the project to the state. If MassHousing approves the application, the builder can apply for a comprehensive permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals.
The state’s affordability statute is weighted in favor of the applicant in communities such as West Newbury where less than 10% of housing stock is deemed affordable. Still, the town can attempt to mitigate the impact of these higher-density developments.
The latest project, called The Cottages at Rolling Hill, plans for 152 units — 38 affordable — on land at the nexus of 566 Main St. and 28 Coffin St. Some 666,366 square feet are nonbuildable wetlands.
Cottage Advisors contends in the application that the open space clustering will minimize the disturbance of land. The proposal aligns with West Newbury’s Housing Production Plan and preserves 66% of the property’s open space.
Walking trails and sidewalks would connect neighborhoods within the development and benefit the whole town, the developer said in the proposal.
Donald Doak, one of the Neighborhood Coalition’s 100-plus members, questioned how bringing 638 more vehicles onto a rural road in a neighborhood zoned for agricultural and light residential could be beneficial. The project is slated to increase West Newbury’s population by 10% on a site that makes up just 1% of the town’s overall acreage, he added.
“At this scale, the project is about profit, not people,” Doak said. The development is being “crammed” into a neighborhood that isn’t designed for it and many people in town are not even aware it is happening, he said.
Equally concerning, Doak said, is that the town hasn’t conducted its own environmental impact study. Bald eagles nest behind the old sheep farm nearby and the extensive clear cutting proposed is inconsistent with the town’s stated desire to combat climate change, Doak said.
He said coalition members believe the project will negatively affect the town’s character. Doak said he is an advocate for more affordable housing, but disagrees with the scope of this proposal.
“The scale and scope doesn’t fit the character of the town, or benefit the community and it burdens town services all at once,” he said. It’s not about eliminating the project, but instead finding the right balance for the neighborhood and the community, he said.
“We are all one neighborhood in West Newbury. That’s the character of the town,” Doak said.
Selectmen are scheduled to discuss the proposal and elicit comments tonight at 6. Residents can find instructions for participating remotely at www.wnewbury.org.
