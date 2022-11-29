SALISBURY — Salem's former mayor, who happens to be Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington, announced Tuesday he wants his old job back.
Salem will be looking for a new mayor soon after current Mayor Kim Driscoll takes the oath in early January to become the state's new lieutenant governor under Governor-elect Maura Healey. The City Council will appoint an acting mayor at that time, followed by a special election to determine who will fill the seat for the remainder of Driscoll's term, which expires in January 2026.
“When the current mayor, Kim Driscoll gets sworn in as lieutenant governor and resigns as mayor of Salem, there will be a vacancy in the position and several people have been looking at whether or not they're going to run for the opening. And apparently, very few people who were looking at it are actually going to take the plunge from what most people have been able to gather,” Harrington said. “There's only one announced candidate at this point, who is the mayor's chief of staff, and I just think it's a very important position that needs to be filled with someone that's experienced and who can hit the ground running in terms of managing a city that's as complex as Salem is. And after careful consideration, I've decided that I will be a candidate.”
Harrington has a long history with the city serving four terms as mayor from 1990 to 1997.
“Well, the city has changed quite a bit over the last 20 plus years. But I would argue that I'm very familiar, having lived there my entire life. I’ve kept up with all the issues of interest in the community,” Harrington said. “I have a good finger on the pulse of what's happening, I have ideas as to what needs to happen, and I just don't think the city can afford to go backwards in terms of its agenda for progress and I'm looking around, I just don't see anybody else that has the experience as a mayor and the hands on experience that I have now running a town day to day. And so I’ve decided to run.”
For the last 20 years Harrington has served as Salisbury's town manager something he said has only added to his qualifications.
“Managing a town is no different from managing a city. It's just on a smaller scale. And of course, a town manager is an appointed position and not an elected one,” Harrington said. “However, the issues that I face and Salisbury faces day to day are no different than the issues that Salem faces, it's just a question of scale and complexity. And having done both jobs, I know that I can handle what it takes to be the mayor.”
Harrington said he has had conversations with the Board of Selectmen regarding his future.
“I have discussed this with the selectmen at length, and my role here will not change, unless and until I'm elected,” Harrington said.
Board of Selectmen member Michael Colburn spoke highly of Harrington when reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
"He is very qualified, it would be sad to see him go with all he has done for Salisbury," Colburn said. "Salem would be very lucky to have him and he would be very hard to replace."
