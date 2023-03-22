NEWBURYPORT — Roughly 18 months after Kevin Mahoney's body was found in the Merrimack River underneath the docks near the North End Boat Club, his estate has filed suit against the Neptune Club seeking $1 million in damages. Filed Tuesday in Salem Superior Court, the suit claims the Hancock Street bar overserved Mahoney on the night of his death.
A Newbury resident, Mahoney, 33, was reported missing by his girlfriend Aug. 1, 2021, about 18 hours after he was last seen heading toward the North End Boat Club. Mahoney's body was found during search-and-rescue efforts by a local diver underneath the docks close to the Merrimac Street club Aug. 2.
The Neptune Club is located on Hancock Street close to the Joppa Flats area of the city. The North End Boat Club is roughly a mile away.
The lawsuit claims the Neptune Club served Mahoney alcohol around July 30 or 31, 2021, "after he was already under the influence of alcohol, which defendant Neptune Club, its agents, servants or employees knew or reasonably should have known."
"The failure of defendant Neptune Club, its agents, servants or employees to exercise reasonable care by serving, or continuing to serve alcoholic beverages, and/or intoxicating liquor to the decedent constitutes carelessness, violation for stature, negligence, gross negligence, and/or willful, wanton, and-or reckless conduct," the suit reads.
Specifically, it cites Mass. General Law, 138-69, which states no alcoholic beverage shall be sold or delivered on any licensed premises to an intoxicated person.
In his affidavit, the Mahoney family's attorney writes that based on an eyewitness account, Mahoney was already drunk when he arrived at the Neptune Club and was served "multiple alcoholic drinks." After leaving the Neptune Club, he was spotted via video camera walking down Merrimac Street in a "severely intoxicated state."
The cause of death in the medical examiner's report is listed as "drowning," which occurred as a result of being “submerged in a body of water while intoxicated," according to the same affidavit.
The suit, for which Mahoney's sister, Kerri Tolman, is listed as his personal estate representative, cites negligent/wrongful death; negligence by the Neptune Club; and negligence via conscious pain and suffering.
In each case, Tolman is seeking punitive damages, attorneys fees, costs and "all applicable damages recognized by law." The cover letter lists the $1 million sought by the estate.
Contacted for comment, an employee of the Neptune Club said Tuesday she needed to speak with the club's manager. The manager, whose name she did not give, never called back.
Chandler, the estate's attorney, also did not return a phone call seeking comment.
Upon receiving word Mahoney was missing, Newburyport police, the U.S. Coast Guard and Massachusetts State Police searched the grounds of the boat club and sent divers into the water near the docks. The Massachusetts Environmental Police, Newburyport Fire Department and Newburyport harbormaster were also part of search-and-rescue efforts.
Mahoney's body was eventually found by local diver Mike Goodridge.
