NEWBURYPORT — A Zoning Board of Appeals vote on a request to add a large dormer to a saltbox roof at 2 Neptune St. was continued to Sept. 28 so the homeowner could speak to the Building Department about the building code.
Following a discussion with board members, it was apparent that the homeowner and applicant, Pattiann Bampos, did not have enough support Tuesday night to receive approval for her proposed project since it would require four affirmative votes.
Mark Moore, Gregory Benik and Walter Chagnon said they were leaning toward a vote of approval, while Stephen DeLisle and Ken Swanton still had concerns about the size, scale and massing of the proposed dormer on the rare, 17th century house.
Chair Rob Ciampitti abstained from voting because he missed previous hearings on the matter.
Bampos’ latest revisions to the proposed dormer included a 2-foot inset on the Water Street side and a 3-foot inset on the opposite wall.
Swanton said he could not find an example of someone with a home so close to the street who successfully sought approval for an oversized dormer and he did not want to set a precedent, especially since the Neptune Street home could be the oldest in Newburyport.
“It would be a true irony to me to support an oversized dormer a foot and a half off of one of the busier streets in town on the oldest house in town,” he said.
After speaking again with board members, Bampos wanted to discuss her options with the Building Department to see if she could still build a dormer without complying with some aspects of state building codes because the house is historic.
