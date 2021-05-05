NEWBURYPORT — The 2020-21 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues Saturday at 1 p.m. on WJOP with “The Anna Netrebko Puccini Gala.”
This is a network broadcast premiere of Anna Netrebko in an all-Puccini gala conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, a special Met performance from New Year’s Eve in 2019.
The soprano portrayed heroines from three Puccini operas. In Act One of “La Bohème,” she was the seamstress Mimì opposite tenor Matthew Polenzani as the poet Rodolfo, according to a press release.
She sang the title character in Act One of “Tosca” with tenor Yusif Eyvazov as Cavaradossi and bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin as Scarpia.
The performance concluded with Act Two of “Turandot,” Netrebko’s first appearance as the princess of the title, with Eyvazov as prince Calàf. Maestro Nézet-Séguin led the Met Orchestra and Chorus.
“The Anna Netrebko Puccini Gala” will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts.
