SALISBURY — Overcast weather could not keep folks from joining together on the Town Common on Sunday morning to take part in a 9/11 remembrance ceremony hosted by the Salisbury Lions.
Almost 3,000 flags, 2,977 to be precise, were set up so that each parcel represents an area of the tragedy and each flag honors a life lost. The idea came from Salisbury Lion Mike Roberge, who helped begin the tradition in 2021 to honor the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and rural Pennsylvania.
“We felt like it went quite smooth. Everyone showed up and did a great job with their speeches,” Salisbury Lions Club Vice President A.J. Pappas said.
Speakers for the event included Board of Selectmen Chairperson Ronalee Ray-Parrott, state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport, among others.
A wreath was laid in honor of first responders, with Keith Roma receiving special recognition from Salisbury Fire Chief Scott Carrigan. Carrigan explained that Roma is often referred to as “The Forgotten Firefighter,” as he is not officially recognized as a first responder.
Roma was a member of the New York Fire Patrol, a group with the main purpose of protecting property. By his colleagues’ account, Roma saved over 200 people before his death on 9/11, the only member of the patrol to lose their life.
“He’s never gotten the recognition of being a first responder that day,” Carrigan said.
He said that he went through the crowd to take one of the civilian flag markers and moved it over with the rest of the first responders, symbolically recognizing Roma’s heroism.
Pappas said he felt there was great turnout from the younger generation of the town. He said a big reason they do this each year is to make sure that everyone is aware of the significance of the tragedy.
“A good half of those kids weren’t even alive when 9/11 happened, so I think it was mission accomplished as far as that goes,” Pappas said.
For Pappas, like many others, the events of 9/11 hit close to home. His wife lost her aunt, Laurie Neira, while he bore witness to the tragedy from the rooftop of his New York home. He said one of his favorite parts of the event each year is making memories with his family, with he and his wife performing some songs with their daughter this year.
“It’s going to be everything when she’s all grown up, to look back and see that she’s done community service and been part of this town as from such a young age. So I was just overwhelmed with emotion, to be honest,” Pappas said.
Roberge said it was great to see the community coming together to honor and remember those who lost their lives 22 years ago.
“The wheels are already spinning on how I can make it better next year,” Roberge said.
He spoke about how grateful he is to have volunteers willing to give six hours of their day to get everything set up.
“We spend the time to do that and take pride when people that comment on how well the Town Common looks and how the memorial looks, how it’s all set up. It’s gratifying,” Roberge said.
Selectman Vice Chairman Michael Colburn shared his thoughts on the ceremony becoming a part of the town’s traditions.
“It’s good to bring remembrance and never forget the tragedy,” Colburn said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
