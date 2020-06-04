NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Adult & Community Education is offering new classes starting today, with a course on writing and maintaining a journal.
Additional classes include estate planning (Tuesday) and tap dancing (June 18). On June 12, Newburyport Adult & Community Education will present “Life Along the Merrimack.” Another course, “The Companion Horse,” is available by appointment.
Spokesperson Vicki Hendrickson said despite the coronavirus halting in-person classes, teachers have enjoyed great success with their distant education efforts.
“Students have been engaged and excited by learning experiences in a time of stress,” Hendrickson said.
To sign up or to learn more, visit www.newburyportadulted.org or call Hendrickson at 978-462-7211.
