New Amesbury principal went from woodshop to corner office

AMESBURY — Amesbury Middle School Principal Brian Gill made the jump from teacher to administrator almost 20 years ago but he didn't do it from a math classroom or the science lab. Gill carved his path from the woodshop.
"I always tell the kids there's nothing wrong with having a trade in your pocket," Gill said. "Sometimes, that has made the difference for me in being able to buy a gallon of milk and a loaf of bread or my kids going hungry some days. So, there is nothing wrong with digging a hole. Just whatever you do, do it well."
Gill, 54, was hired over the summer to replace Michael Curry, who had been the principal at the school for almost 20 years.
Gill, a Winthrop native, got his start in education by taking over for his father, who taught woodshop at Swampscott High School. The married father of two got his master's degree and made the jump to assistant principal at the same Winthrop elementary school he attended as a child and eventually would be named the principal of Arthur T. Cummings Elementary School in 2004.
Although Gill's sister Lisa Howard is the superintendent of schools in Winthrop, he moved up the ladder to become the Georgetown Middle School principal in 2011.
"Would you want to work for your sister?" Gill joked.
He then made the move to Haverhill, where he eventually was named principal of John Greenleaf Whittier Middle School.
"The job is all about the kids for me," he said. "Certainly, I like to support the staff and work with families. But, it really comes down to the kids."
Middle school students are in the middle in more ways than one, according to Gill.
"They are in limbo, developmentally and emotionally. But I feel like you still have a chance to make a positive difference in their lives based on how you treat them and how they perceive you treating others," he said. "You have a real chance to be a power of example for them, which is a heavy burden and a big responsibility. There is some frustration at that level but the rewards are bigger than any cash bonus that you could ever get."
A middle school must stress social and emotional well-being just as much as it teaches reading and writing, Gill said.
"We are trying to build the leaders for the 21st century," he said. "I know that's the big buzz term and it would be nice if they could figure out how to get to Mars in three hours. But I want to know how they're taking care of their neighbor. I want to know that they have the skills to be compassionate, to take care of others and take care of themselves."
Reopening a middle school in the midst of a global pandemic has been a challenge but it is one that has been well met by the staff. The school hosted a drive-thru orientation last month, which was the only opportunity its new principal has had to meet his students.
"I was able to stop every car and introduce myself and welcome them," he said. "I think it did more for me and the teachers than it did for the kids."
Gill said he and his staff have all of their safety measures in place and the proper personal protective equipment and protocol to deal with the return of students, which could begin as soon Oct. 19.
"The entire leadership team has worked incredibly hard revising our district plan for going back to hybrid or remote," Gill said. "We really want to get everyone back but in a safe environment. We need the kids. My teachers are dying to get back into their classrooms and do what they do best, which is working with these kids and their families."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.