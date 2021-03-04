AMESBURY — Bid requests to build Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School are expected to go out next week with a projected completion date of March 2023.
The Planning Board and Conservation Commission have given final approval for the $60.5 million school project, according to City Communications Director Caitlin Thayer.
The elementary school building committee last met Feb. 25. Peter Hoyt, the School Committee representative on that panel, said the request for bids will go out to potential contractors Wednesday with a return date of April 14.
The contract “should be awarded on April 22,” Hoyt said. “That is when the decision should be made as to which contractor to go with.”
The first phase of construction would begin after the contract is awarded.
“We are expecting that substantial construction would be completed mid- to late March of 2023, barring the unforeseen,” Hoyt said. “Student occupancy would be determined at that point. Whether or not we would wait until the fall of 2023 to occupy the building will still need to be decided.”
He said moving students into a new school building would be preferable at the beginning of a school year.
“This doesn’t mean that the building will be occupied immediately after it is completed,” he said. “We want this to happen in a planful, sensible way that is not going to be too terribly disruptive to the staff and faculty, but more importantly, for the students and families as well.”
The plans call for students in prekindergarten through second grade to attend the new school while third- through fifth-graders would go to the neighboring — and somewhat renamed — Charles C. Cashman Upper Elementary School.
“The goal is to bring the fifth grade back from the middle school,” Hoyt said. “This has been a long process but I think that people have done their due diligence. They want what is best for the city and for the students, staff, faculty and families.”
Acting Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews said in an email that moving students to a new school in the middle of a school year makes little sense.
“I would not move our fifth-graders midyear from the middle school to the new school; they’ve just transitioned from elementary school to middle school, so I wouldn’t want them to transition again in the same school year,” she said.
“For our teachers to have to move their classrooms and supplies out of their current classrooms where students are learning and into a new building, that will take time,” she added. “I want to make sure our teachers have time to thoughtfully design and create their new classroom spaces.”
Boston-based NV5 is the project manager for the new school. Thayer said NV5 Project Director Tim Dorman has told her that people should expect to see work beginning on the site in late May or early June.
“This first phase will include some limited activities to allow for the Little League fields to be used through the end of June,” Thayer said.
Hoyt said new signs would be added to the Lion’s Mouth Road property. The driveway will have a sign saying “Amesbury Elementary Schools” as people drive in while signs for each school would be found further along the property.
“This is very exciting,” he said. “Once there is a contractor hired, it will be time to move forward with the actual groundbreaking.”
To see the elementary school building project website: www.amesburyma.gov/amesbury-elementary-school-building-committee/pages/amesbury-elementary-school-building-project.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
