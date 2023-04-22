BYFIELD — The Governor’s Academy presents “Living Systems: Fluid and Fragile,” an exhibition of four artists: Erin Bligh, M.J. Benson, Phyllis Ewen and Rebecca McGee Tuck.
The artists address water and landscape on a variety of levels in their sculptures, paintings and installations as a way to pay homage to and bring environmental awareness to local ecology. Their exhibit will be on display in the gallery in the Remis Lobby of the Wilkie Center for the Performing Arts at Governor’s Academy until April 29.
The work of Byfield-based Bligh is inspired by the natural world — the flow of water, cracks in scorched earth, the organic irregularity of melting of snow, and the fractal patterns of flora and fauna.
The artists devised the concept for the pieces featured in the exhibit while considering the many ways the seasonal transitions and patterns of their youth were becoming drastically different in a world ravaged by climate change, according to a news release. These pieces pay homage to the rich natural ecosystems and the ways in which the world’s systems are interconnected.
Benson, a Portland, Maine-based painter, works in bold and expressive gestures and colors, with an emphasis on abstraction rooted by the familiar. She immerses herself in the outdoors, sometimes literally, with her ocean swimming, hiking and fishing, the release said. Benson works with oil, acrylic, watercolor and encaustic paint as well as earth pigments and ocean/lake water in her pieces.
Ewen is from Cambridge and just celebrated a solo show at the Kingston Gallery in Boston. Ewen’s three-dimensional reliefs explore anthropogenic climate change and its effect on land and water by inviting the viewer to imagine one’s self within the seascape above and below the surface of the water.
She scans charts and weather maps, alters them in Photoshop, and digitally prints them. She shows fragments of volatile oceans using a palette of blues, grays, white and black.
Tuck is a fiber artist, sculptor and collector of lost objects. Her work is a visual narrative of what she accumulates from a throwaway society and as a result, she gives new life to what others discard, the release said.
“I walk the wrack line of the Massachusetts coastline, collecting debris,” Tuck said in the release. “With each bag of marine trash that I bring home, I feel the precarious weight of the impact of pollution in the ocean. Every time I set out for these wrack line walks, I am faced directly with the dark reality of man-made objects that clutter, tangle and threaten sea life.”
The gallery is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and Saturday and Sunday by appointment. Contact Shanna Fliegel at sfliegel@govsacademy.org. For exhibition updates: Follow @govsarts or @govsacademy.
