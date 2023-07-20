NEWBURYPORT — The New Black Eagle Jazz Band performs Saturday at 7 p.m. while jazz vocalist Donna Byrne takes the stage Sunday at 2 p.m. as part of the Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series
The Black Eagles, as they are often known to their fans, have been a fixture on the international jazz scene since 1971, bringing the sounds of traditional New Orleans jazz to audiences all over the world.
The band members regard themselves as the “keepers of the flame,” and many observers regard them as the premier band playing in the traditional jazz style.
The Black Eagles are influenced by New Orleans musicians such as Louis Armstrong, George Lewis, Kid Ory, Sidney Bechet, Jelly Roll Morton, Paul Barbarin and The Preservation Hall Jazz Band. They also offer a selection of Duke Ellington and ragtime music.
Byrne, a vocalist and raconteur who has performed for Maudslay audiences for nearly 25 years, returns Sunday with pianist Tim Ray, bassist Marshall Wood and drummer Les Harris Jr. These four musicians have been performing together since the mid-1980s.
Byrne presents music spanning several genres, all of which is presented with an eye toward authentic jazz. Music legend Tony Bennett called Byrne “The Real McCoy” back in 1995.
The series’ 30th anniversary season continues with a full lineup of Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon concerts featuring something for every musical taste.
Saturday concerts begin at 7 p.m. and include the Mike Monaghan Quintet on July 29 and Acoustic Roadshow on Aug. 12.
Sunday afternoon performances begin at 2 p.m. and include the Bobby Keyes Trio on Aug. 13.
Patio seating (tables and chairs) is $35 while lawn seating (bring your own chairs or blankets) is $30. Free admission for children 12 and under.
Tickets for Sunday shows are $20 (general admission) with open seating on the patio and lawn. Tables and chairs are provided on the patio. Special group rates may be arranged by calling 978-388-2552. Free admission for children 12 and under. Doors open an hour earlier.
For the complete summer schedule, to purchase tickets online or for more information about the performers, visit the Maudslay website at www.maudslayartscenter.org. Gift certificates also are available.
Tickets also may be purchased at the gate (check or cash only) or by calling 978-388-2552. There is no reserved seating. Handicapped parking is available with handicapped parking permits. All others must park in Maudslay State Park lot.
Maudslay Arts Center is at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport. The concerts are held rain or shine, moving to the indoor performance hall adjacent to the patio when weather dictates.
