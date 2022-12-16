NEWBURYPORT — Trailblazing local photographer Fran Dalton was well known for her whimsy and her images, many of which have been collected into a new book by a local couple.
Dalton was a self-taught artist who photographed everyday people in everyday endeavors in Newburyport, Boston, Ireland and beyond, beginning in the 1960s.
But it was her work chronicling the restoration of downtown Newburyport beginning in the early 1970s that was, perhaps, Dalton’s best known material.
Dalton also knew a bit about transition herself. She was born, in her words, “as through a male,” and took the steps, at the age of 58, to live as a woman in the mid-1980s, which she did for the rest of her life.
Colleen Striti was good friends with Dalton and she and her husband, Frank would end up with a large piece of Fran’s collection of over 2,000 slides of festivals, flowers, animals, harbors, farms, trash cans, clotheslines and people at work, (among many other things) after she passed away in 2010.
Colleen Striti said she and her husband wanted to honor their friend, who always saw the whimsy in life and published their compilation of photos, artwork and poetry, “Images of Life, Change & Beauty, Photographs, Poetry & Art Selections from the works of Fran Dalton, Newburyport, Massachusetts,” that is currently available at the Jabberwocky Bookshop in The Tannery Marketplace and at online booksellers as well.
“This is not a biography, that will come later,” Colleen Striti said. “But, I think what is more important is that this is a book of photography, a book of pictures and a book of art.”
Striti went on to say she and her husband chose over 200 slides from Dalton’s collection to populate their hardcover book.
“There were thousands and thousands of wonderful slides that Fran did on all sorts of subjects. But we went light on the landscapes because we feel, like so many people do, that Fran did people wonderfully and that is what we concentrated on,” she said.
Debbie Szabo had her wedding shot by Dalton and said the Stritis’ “worked tirelessly” on their new book.
“The book is a real labor of love for Colleen and Frank. They just poured their hearts and soul into it and they really dedicated themselves to honoring Fran’s memory as best they could,” she said. “I know they spent a long time working on the arrangements of the photographs there were just so many. I mean, she was so prolific.”
Collecting groups of photos of children, neighborhoods and the occasional landscape was the best part of putting the book together, Striti said.
“We grouped the hats and we grouped the clotheslines,” she said.
The book will officially go on sale in January but it has recently become available at Jabberwocky Bookshop.
Colleen Striti said she and her husband want to let people know how Dalton spent her life.
“I’ve had people tell me that they have really enjoyed the book and I think it’s a nice testament to Fran. And, for the people who didn’t know her, it’s a wonderful way to get to know Fran,” she said.
