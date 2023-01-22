AMESBURY — Folks taking a cruise down Main Street will soon be able to pick up some brews as they pass by the sign for one of the city’s new breweries.
Carl McCowen and Anthony Lauring are getting their brewery, Outrider Beer Co., ready to open. The brewery is at 33 Main St. and now with a newly hung sign, McCowen said they are close to opening.
“We’re super excited to open up and we’ve gotten great feedback from everyone around here about being a nice spot for community,” McCowen said.
“It’s a brewpub, not just a brewery, so we will have a full restaurant on-site,” he added. “We’re just excited to be finally be at a spot where we can hang a sign and hopefully soon I’ll be able to give everyone an exact date of when real things are going to happen and doors are unlocked for everybody.”
Phil DeCologero, executive director of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce, said this is a “very exciting time” to be in Amesbury.
“I think there’s no greater proof than looking at the types of businesses coming here. We’ve got a thriving restaurant and now brewery scene,” DeCologero said. “And what better for existing breweries than to have more breweries come because now people can come here and have a genuine taste of all things Amesbury. It’s pretty cool.”
Setting an opening date has been a long process, according to McCowen, who said they began the groundwork for the business in March 2020, right before the pandemic.
“It’s really the question of the, I was gonna say ‘month,’ but really the question of 2023 for me. The answer is as soon as possible,” McCowen said.
He hopes to begin making beer soon and explained some of the work still needed to be done.
“We’re in the process of getting our permits closed and getting everything ordered. We need to start up the kitchen and the brewery, just all those little smallwares stuff,” McCowen said. “We’re really on punch lists, making sure that everything is where we want it and is ready to have a certificate of occupancy.“
McCowen said he and his partner have years of experience in the brewing industry.
“We both just got to a place with the breweries we were at most recently that we really just felt strongly about making our own beer and getting out and standing on our own two feet,” McCowen said.
“We started looking at the North Shore and where we thought a brewery could be successful and we found Amesbury and we really fell in love with this spot,” he added.
Despite not having a definitive opening date, McCowen said they felt it was important to get a sign up as soon as possible based on advice they received.
“There have been multiple businesses that we’re friends with here in Amesbury who have been in the process of putting up signs and it took them longer than anticipated. So we just wanted to get that done and out of our hair to be guaranteed that it’ll be up before we’re open,” McCowen said.
McCowen said updates can be found at outriderbeer.com.
