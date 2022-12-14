SALISBURY — Those interested in enjoying the mind-altering experience provided by cannabis have a new option to consider thanks to Coastal Infusions which has launched a line of cannabis infused drinks called “Canna Drinks.”
The adult beverage was created by Chris Edwards, one of the founder of Alternative Therapies Group (ATG), the first licensed vertical cannabis operator in Massachusetts.
“If you go over to visit somebody at their house, the first thing they say is, can I get you something to drink? So it just, on a human level, just makes a lot of sense to me that beverages were poised for a lot of growth and it was something I was excited about,” Edwards said.
Edwards went on to say that he saw a big opportunity with this new venture.
“I got involved back in 2012 when Massachusetts passed a medical law. Long story short, I and a colleague, we co-founded Alternative Therapies Group and eventually we built that out into its full potential, which was to have three retail stores in both medical and adult use, and a significant indoor cultivation and product manufacturing facility in Amesbury,” Edwards said. “And so we were very first ones to open under the medical program, and I think we were the third ones open under the adult use program. And then we sold that business and closed on that in the fall of 2020. So I was out of the cannabis business for a minute, and decided that I was still interested in the space and particularly in cannabis infused beverages.”
Opening in Salisbury was not difficult, according to Edwards.
“Given my relationship with the town of Salisbury after they worked with us to get the ATG dispensary open there when I was involved with that, it was easy to approach the town and have a conversation about starting a product manufacturing business for beverage,” Edwards said. “And ultimately we were awarded the special permit that we needed, obtained the Cannabis Control Commission product manufacturing license, and now we're fully licensed. We received the commence operations go ahead a couple of weeks ago and we began delivering drinks on Dec. 7 to licensed dispensaries around the state.”
Three favors of Canna Drink are currently available, Cannarita, a play on a watermelon margarita, Cannacolada, similar to a piña colada, and Cannajito, based off a mojito. They are currently arriving at Massachusetts dispensaries with a multi-state rollout set to follow. To help distribute his product, Edwards said he merged with an existing company.
“I actually merged with a group that was based in Maine, initially, called Novel Beverage. Novel Beverage was already making cannabis infused beverages in the main market. They were maybe eight or 10 or 12 months ahead of me, and ultimately we decided to merge the companies,” Edwards said. “So the licensed product manufacturing entity in Salisbury is called Novel Beverage, Co. I'm on the Board of Directors of Novel Beverage Co. I'm a shareholder. I'm the landlord for the building.”
Board of Selectmen Chairman Chuck Takesian shared with the Daily News his support for the new venture.
“I have no problem with it. A welcome addition to our industrial area,” Takesian said.
Board of Selectmen member Michael Colburn echoed similar sentiments.
“I’m happy to support any business that would bring commercial revenue to the town of Salisbury,” Colburn said.
