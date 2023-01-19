AMESBURY — Link House’s new Children and Teen Center for Help opened its doors to the public Wednesday, welcoming community members and leaders.
For 50 years, Link House has provided residential substance use services in North Shore communities, helping more than 6,500 people improve their lives and take positive steps toward living sober, independent and productive lives.
The Children and Teen Center for Help, or CATCH program, is designed to empower and help young children, teens and their families to understand and nurture their mental well-being. The team includes a licensed independent clinical social worker, master’s level clinicians, nurse practitioner, psychologist and executives with expertise in behavioral health.
A constant stream of people attended the open house Wednesday evening, touring the center at their own pace and speaking with those involved in the program.
Executive Director Gary Gastman called the event a success.
“I thought it went excellent. I was impressed by the number of people that came and the variety of which they came from,” he said. “When I told my board we were having this open house, I said there could be 30 people, there could be 100 people, I don’t know. and I think we had more than 80 people come through the door, which for an open house is tremendous.”
Gastman said the strong turnout was telling.
“The fact that 80 people would come leave their jobs on a Wednesday afternoon and come see the open house, to see the site, to meet our staff, to meet our board, and to hear more about it is an indication to me that we’re solidly ensconced in the fabric of the community and what we do is important,” he said.
Those who attended included Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove, Amesbury School Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews, Newburyport School Superintendent Sean Gallagher, City Hall employees, school superintendents, hospital administrators, school administrators, clinicians from other human service organizations, and local residents.
McAndrews praised the center.
“First of all, I’m incredibly impressed by the physical structure and the, I have no other way to say it, but the vibe that was present,” McAndrews said. “It’s incredibly welcoming. It feels very safe, it feels very inclusive, and it feels comfortable and I think it ties directly to their mission and will certainly suit them,” McAndrews said.
She noted how people from all across the community showed up for the open house.
“I think I was really impressed with how far CATCH has already reached into the community and just the expansiveness of how they can support our area,” she said. “It was just impressive from start to finish, and I had good conversations with a wide range of people and I just feel even better about what they’re trying to do.”
The superintendent expressed gratitude for CATCH as a community resource.
“When they approached me about what they were thinking and who the audience that they were targeting was, I couldn’t jump onboard fast enough,” McAndrews said. “The mental health needs of all of our students, they’re in the forefront of my mind all the time. and to be able to have trained providers come into the schools and help to meet the needs of some of our students in terms of mental health is incredible.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
