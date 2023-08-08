–NEWBURYPORT — Dr. Minji Kim, the new music director of the Newburyport Choral Society (NCS), will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday accompanied by Penny Lazarus, renowned local piano teacher and NCS membership director.
Kim holds a doctorate of musical arts in conducting from the University of Maryland, a master of music degree in choral conducting from Ohio State University, and a bachelor of music degree in composition from Yeungnam University in South Korea. She is an assistant professor of music and director of choirs at Gordon College.
Kim will discuss her vision for NCS, her passion for sparking the joy of singing, and her plans for December’s winter concert.
Lazarus will talk about a reception to be hosted by NCS to introduce Dr. Kim to the community – including current, former and prospective singers – to take place at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, on Monday, Aug. 28, at 7:15 p.m.
Lazarus will also talk about the benefits derived from singing in a chorus, when fall rehearsals begin, and how people can register to join NCS.
To learn more about the upcoming reception and NCS, visit www.newburyportchoralsociety.org.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3), and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.