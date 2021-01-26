Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.