NEWBURY — The Select Board revisited efforts to create an emergency egress route from the northern end of Plum Island, voting 4-1 on Tuesday to seek a revised route for the project.
The idea for the evacuation route dates to 2009. If created, the route would allow public safety and response vehicles to reach the island in case of an emergency.
There is one main access point to much of the island via the Plum Island Turnpike to Northern Boulevard, but car accidents, flooding and other emergencies can make the route impassable, according to Police Chief John Lucey Jr.
On Oct. 13, the board voted unanimously to "recommend and support the creation of an additional means to effectuate creating an emergency means of egress from the northern end of Plum Island, by extending 14th Street in Newbury so it connects to Old Point Road. Said access should provide an alternative route for evacuation and public safety access to preserve life and property in the event of an emergency."
Following that endorsement, the 14th Street route plans were presented to the Conservation Commission on Oct. 20. An alternate route was also proposed by abutters at this meeting.
On Nov. 5, the project engineer and surveyor, town counsel, Lucey and numerous neighbors and abutters took part in a site walk of the two proposed routes. The alternate route proposed by neighbors did not work out due to its environmental impact, including the filling of wetland areas and a steep elevation change that would make it difficult for emergency vehicles to climb.
During this site walk, though, the project team discovered a third option not previously considered. This route would connect town land to 12th Street, rather than 14th Street.
The project team has since worked to survey the route, delineate wetlands, look at emergency vehicle maneuverability, and calculate all impacts this new route would have on the environment and abutting properties, Lucey explained.
In his letter to the board, Lucey said the new route is "the most direct, safest and least environmentally impactful route available."
With the board's endorsement Tuesday, the project team will reach out to the state Department of Environmental Protection to discuss any concerns about this new route. The team will then update its original filing with the Conservation Commission and proceed with the public hearing process.
In the meantime, board members plan to walk the proposed route.
Gerry Heavey, who opposed endorsement of the route revision Tuesday, said she wanted to see a more detailed plan and to walk the route with abutters.
Prior to the decision, she made a motion to table the vote until a site walk was completed. Her motion failed when it was opposed by the four other board members.
Chairman JR Colby assured Heavey that the vote to revise the route was just a "jumping off point" so that the project team can determine feasibility.
Fire Chief Douglas Janvrin Jr. agreed, noting that these are just options right now and the project team will work with everyone involved.
The specific route will be determined through the public hearing process.
When a site walk is scheduled, neighbors will be notified and invited to take part.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.