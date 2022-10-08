GLOUCESTER — During its four-day meeting at the Beauport Hotel last week, the Newburyport-based New England Fishery Management Council heard from NOAA Fisheries officials about ways to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale with a proposed 10-knot speed limit for vessels 35 to 65 feet long, expanded seasonal speed zones, and ropeless fishing gear to prevent whales getting entangled in lobster trap lines.
Caroline Good, a large whale ecologist with NOAA Fisheries, presented the proposed rules aimed at reducing right whales from being struck by vessels and killed or injured.
The council, however, could not come to a consensus to comment on the proposed changes.
Good said the right whale population continues to decline and is approaching extinction due to death and serious injury from entanglement with fishing gear and vessel strikes. Fewer than 350 right whales remain.
Since 2017, scientists have documented 54 right whales killed or seriously injured in U.S. and Canadian waters. Of those, according to Good’s presentation, 11 were killed due to vessel strikes and nine from entanglements.
Right whales are present in U.S. waters year-round, but in greater numbers during the late fall through early summer, Good said. They are highly vulnerable to vessel strikes due to dense vessel traffic along the East Coast.
Present rules require vessels 65 feet or longer, with several exceptions, to speed 10 knots or less in specified areas and times off the East Coast.
To further protect the whales, NOAA Fisheries launched the voluntary Dynamic Management Area program, requesting that vessels slow to 10 knots in areas when three or more right whales are located outside of the seasonal management areas. But voluntary cooperation has been poor.
To reduce lethal vessel strikes, NOAA Fisheries is proposing expanded “seasonal speed zones” that would require vessels 35 feet in length and up to obey the 10-knot speed limit.
The agency also proposes to create mandatory but concentrated “dynamic speed zones” when right whales are detected outside the seasonal zones.
Good said the current boundaries are inadequate to provide protection. A proposed seasonal speed zone extends south of Cape Ann along the East Coast to North Caroline from Nov. 1 to May 30.
“Overall, the changes would double the area under speed restriction along the coast,” Good said. She said the changes disproportionately affect the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic where the risk of strikes is not being addressed.
Good said Massachusetts already implements a speed restriction for most vessels under 65 feet in Cape Cod Bay each March and April.
Cost of slowing down
As to the economic impact, NOAA Fisheries estimated nearly 16,000 vessels, though it could be more, would be affected at a yearly estimated cost of $46 million. The cost would largely be borne by large, ocean-going ships and 89% would accrue to vessels in the New England and Mid-Atlantic.
Commercial fishing vessels and sailboats would be less affected because they are already traveling at 10 knots or less, Good said.
Fishery Management Council member Daniel Salerno of New Hampshire said he was glad to see the agency is addressing vessel strikes but asked how it is going to increase compliance.
“Just because you are putting more areas in and lowering the limit that doesn’t mean you are going to get at the compliance question,” Salerno said.
Good noted that the lack of compliance was with voluntary zones. Compliance with seasonal management areas was “just over 81% of vessel transit distance.”
Good said the comment period has been extended to Oct. 31 as the agency looks to finalize the rules as soon as possible.
Council Chairman Eric Reid asked the council about drafting a comment letter, but the council could not come to a consensus amid a discussion about the possible economic impact to the fishing industry and future technologies to better pinpoint where the right whales are so they can be avoided.
Member Alan Tracy of Maine said: “And I would personally prefer to say nothing than to, you know, somehow celebrate that the attention is going to go to vessel ship strikes and speed limits and all that because this potentially has an enormous negative value on the industry for all the reasons we have been saying.”
“I would just offer that there’s probably not a common ground and there’s probably not a letter to be written based off of comments raised,” said member Libby Etrie of Northeast Sector Service Network of Gloucester, who was highly supportive of the agency looking at vessel strikes. “It’s kind of been something that I feel as if many in the commercial fishing industry and the fixed-gear fisheries have had to compensate for, so I am supportive of this.”
Ropeless roadmap
The council also heard from Michael Asaro, an economist with NOAA Fisheries Northeast Fisheries Science Center, on ropeless fishing and a draft proposal called “Ropeless Roadmap: A Strategy to Develop On-Demand Fishing.”
In ropeless fishing, to retrieve their traps lobstermen send an acoustic signal from their boat to a release mechanism attached to the trap or string of traps. The signal triggers a release that allows the ropeless system — a pop-up lid attached to a line and buoy, an inflatable lift bag or a buoyant spool — to rise to the surface. Lobstermen can then haul the traps.
“We don’t envision on-demand gear for all fixed-gear fisheries all the time, everywhere, and this is a really key point,” he said. “I think for many the current state of the discussion on-demand gear involves two polar opposites, those who think that on-demand gear isn’t feasible and never will be, and others who think that on-demand gear is our only solution and must be adopted in a widespread way tomorrow.”
The roadmap falls somewhere in between. He noted that the availability of on-demand gear is a challenge given its manufacture is limited.
The rough cost of $4,000 a unit makes it unaffordable to convert all of a fisherman’s gear.
Work on on-demand fishing includes removing regulatory roadblocks for ropeless gear in areas of highest risk of entanglement for right whales. Officials are also working on geolocation technology to minimize conflict with other fishing gear.
“On-demand fishing gear shows promise,” Asaro said, “when allowed in otherwise restricted areas today and will be into the future, but at the same time more testing, experimental fishing and regulatory changes is needed, and as always, stakeholder support is critical to the success of how this develops over time.”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714 or at eforman@northofboston.com.
