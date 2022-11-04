NEWBURYPORT — The New England Tenors will perform their 10th annual holiday concert at Immaculate Conception Church on Sunday, Nov. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The very special concert has been performed annually at IC has raised thousands of dollars for The Society of St. Vincent DePaul.
“We are always thrilled to perform at such a magnificent and sacred place” said Tenors spokesperson Mike Fay. "Listening the some of the world’s greatest music in that sanctuary while raising money for those in need, makes it a very uplifting experience just in time for the holidays.
The New England Tenors are John Middleton-Cox of North Andover, Damien Corcoran of Amesbury, and Ethan Bremner of Boston -- one of the area’s most sought after tenors. This year the group will be joined by sensational guest soprano Mary Metivier of Rye N.H.
In addition to singing holiday classics this year’s program will feature Italian aria’s, Broadway best, songs of inspiration and sacred music.
Tickets are available at the door. Adults $20 and Children $12
For more informatio, contact: Bunny Chaisson at sandbunnyc@yahoo.com or call 978-465-5810 or Mike Fay at 978-476-6053. The church is located at 42 Green St., Newburyport.
Facebook: New England Tenors
