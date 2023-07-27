SALISBURY — Folks will be seeing some new faces, or potentially familiar ones, in uniform for the Fire Department as it returns to full strength with three additions to the roster.
The department announced Monday that James Driscoll, Christopher Stiles and Zack Morrison would fill long-term vacancies left by the retirements of Capt. Mike Merritt, Lt. David Doyle and firefighter John Condelli.
Driscoll, who will be assigned to Group 2 under the direction of acting Lt. David Hamel, was a full-time firefighter for the Georgetown Fire Department and grew up in Salisbury.
Stiles, who will be assigned to Group 1 under the direction of Lt. Dan Souliotis, was a full-time firefighter for the Portland, Maine, Fire Department and grew up in Merrimac.
Morrison, who will be assigned to Group 4 under the direction of Lt. Adam Foss, was one of the department’s last few call firefighters and grew up in Salisbury.
Morrison spoke about what it means to him to serve his hometown.
“It’s definitely exciting. It’s something that I wanted to do for a long time, definitely happy to be here,” Morrison said, adding that his appointment ends a seven-year quest.
Similarly to Morrison, Driscoll shared his excitement at returning to the town where he went to school.
“It’s super interesting coming back to the streets where I became familiar with from growing up around here and being able to give back a little bit,” Driscoll said.
Stiles shared his reasoning for transitioning to Salisbury for the next chapter of his 17-year career.
“Great community, good opportunity, a lot of diversity amongst what you can do as a firefighter,” he said.
During his time in Portland, Stiles helped the department with its efforts to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. It’s a role he hopes to continue in Salisbury.
“I can’t think of anything better to help,” Stiles said.
Selectmen Chairperson Ronalee Ray-Parrott had nothing but praise following the announcement of the new hires.
“The three gentlemen that they were able to hire I think will just contribute to how professional our Fire Department is,” Ray-Parrott said.
Fire Chief Scott Carrigan explained that the department typically operates with four groups of four firefighters, each working two 24-hour shifts over an eight-day schedule.
“Having three vacancies meant that three out of four times, we only had three firefighters working,” Carrigan said.
He said the new hires come after the retirements of three veteran firefighters over the last six months. He explained the department’s search for replacements.
“We solicited applications and because of our size and the wait times that they have at the fire academy for basic training, we try to hire firefighters that are already certified, that have already been through the fire academy,” Carrigan said.
He said they conducted an initial round of interviews a month ago and continued with smaller batches, eventually narrowing the list to three candidates.
“We put them through background, investigation, medical and physical exams, and a physical ability test,” Carrigan said.
He explained that they have already begun a week of training.
“We’ve done this in the past. Whether we hire one firefighter or more than one, we put them on an administrative schedule for the first week and do basic training with them, that way they can get used to our equipment,” Carrigan said.
He said each day includes a meet-and-greet with the whatever full-time firefighters are working that day, and it concludes with a tour of a different part of the community.
“Yesterday, they ended up down at the Reservation at the beach,” Carrigan said.
He noted that after this week, they will be off for a couple of days before being assigned to a shift and starting work with their group.
“By next Monday or Tuesday, they’ll be out running on calls with the other regular full-time firefighters, and there’s really no delay in having to send them away for months and months,” Carrigan said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
