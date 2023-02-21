MERRIMAC — A little bit of rain did not prevent the Fire Department from welcoming one of its two new vehicles to the station.
On Friday, Fire Chief Larry Fisher announced the arrival of Engine 32. The new engine was delivered by Supplier E-One of Florida – five months ahead of schedule.
The new engine can carry up to six firefighters, a 1,000-gallon water supply, and pump 1,500 gallons per minute, according to a statement from the department The engine is equipped with extraction tools, hose lines, hand tools, cribbing and ventilation equipment.
The engine will also have new radios purchased though a grant from the state Department of Fire Services.
Engine 32 is scheduled to begin service in late March and will replace a vehicle purchased in 1994. The engine costs the town $395,000.
Fisher thanked the community following delivery of the new engine.
“This new engine will really provide our members with a sense of pride and instill confidence in them,” he said in the statement. “They now have the equipment to support them to be the best they can be. Knowing we have the ability to do our jobs more effectively is huge, and we are excited to get Engine 32 ready for service.”
Engine 32 displays a decal reading, “In a Partnership with Our Community” in honor of the community’s support.
Engine 32 is set to be joined this summer by a new ladder truck. Voters approved the ladder truck’s purchase at Town Meeting in 2021.
The price of ladder trucks typically starts at $1.3 million, according to the Fire Department.
Working with the truck’s designer, Greenwood Fire Apparatus, allowed the vehicle to be built for the town at a much lower cost, resulting in a surplus, the statement said. The leftover money was then put toward Engine 32.
Selectmen Chairman Benjamin Beaulieu praised the work that went into acquiring the two vehicles during an interview with The Daily News.
“I think the whole process of being able to get two engines for what essentially would be the price of what one would cost is definitely a win for the town and I commend our Fire Chief Larry Fisher for that,” Beaulieu said.
He emphasized that this would not have been possible if the community had not shown its support at Town Meeting.
“It shows that they are looking to help us build what we want to have at our Fire Department, which is the partnership with our community,” Beaulieu said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
