NEWBURYPORT — The mayor is looking to get Newburyport Youth Services settled into its new home on Low Street by the end of next summer.
The city purchased the former National Guard building at 59 Low St. (formerly known as 57 Low St.) for $220,000 last winter.
The purchase was made to give NYS a new home after the heating equipment at its former location in the Brown School was determined to no longer be usable last fall.
The city also allocated $30,000 for local architectural firm EGA PC Architects to work on a conceptual design and cost estimate for the new building, as well as to look at what can be done with the Brown School.
Mayor Sean Reardon said the city has been meeting on a regular basis with the architects and NYS, which most probably will not have a permanent home until the late spring or summer of 2023.
“We’re brainstorming what the fall and winter are going to look like for them right now,” he said.
Kim Turner, manager of special projects in the mayor’s office, said EGA PC Architects is currently focusing on the internal section of at 59 Low St., which includes cubicle office space and a pair of garage bays.
“EGA has really done an excellent job translating the program needs of NYS into the space. They are working to get the office space that they need for the workers and the program spaces for the kids,” she said.
The city would also like to see a modular gym installed on the property, according to Turner, who said NYS is looking for a preschool to allow for daytime programming.
“It’s amazing what they have done in just a few short weeks. I think we have hit all of the boxes of what NYS is going to need to work there, efficiently and effectively,” Turner said.
NYS staff can make use of the property’s existing office space, according to Turner, who said an art room and a multi-purpose room have also been requested.
“They will be a large hangout space where kids can play board games and have meetings. Then they will have a quiet, afterschool study room too, which is really nice,” Turner said.
The exterior area provides plenty of asphalt space for court games, The city would like to see some lawn play space made available as well.
“There is a lot of potential on that site,” Turner said.
NYS began hosting its summer program June 27 and has been making use of office space in City Hall for administrative staff, while also utilizing space for programming at the People’s United Methodist Church on Purchase Street.
Turner said EGA’s concept has been reviewed by NYS and the city is now looking at cost estimates, while the mayor said he intends to share the full plans with the City Council once they are completed.
“We’re in a good spot,” Reardon said. “I’m glad we have had the time to focus on the needs of NYS and what the building looks like. It will come down to having a reasonable plan that we can gain consensus on.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
