NEWBURYPORT — Work crews finished laying a new brick walkway along Joppa Park in the city’s South End.
With the walkway completed last week, it paves the way for the city to loam and hydroseed the park, according to Parks Manager Mike Hennessey.
“The walkway came out great and we’re excited for the project to be complete,” Hennessey said.
Joppa Park, which connects to the Clipper City Rail Trail, is known for its views of Joppa Flats and is one of the city’s most treasured recreational areas.
For years, revitalization plans were put on hold due to budget constraints. But when funding recently became available, city officials made finishing the project a priority, Hennessey said.
The Mayor Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation donated money to the city for at least part of the park renovation.
The white benches that have become synonymous with the park, and were removed prior to the repaving project, will be reinstalled most likely before Sept. 15. Work on the surrounding soil will take place before the end of the month with seeding to occur in October.
Complicating matters slightly is the city’s mandatory outdoor water ban that was imposed late last month after the city’s water reserves dipped below 80 percent.
In addition to curtailing residential outdoor water use, the ban limits watering at city parks and athletic fields, and similar municipal uses to Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 to 9 a.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
“The irrigation system is already in and just needs some minor repairs to get it up and running,” Hennessey said.
“Although we are in a water ban and we won’t be seeding until after the ban is lifted, or more conducive to seeding the lawn, fall is the best time to install a lawn,” he explained, adding that if the ban is lifted earlier, the schedule would be moved up.
“We will be asking residents to limit dog walking while the lawn is coming in. We want to give it a chance to get established,” Hennessey said.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.